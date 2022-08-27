She lost her daycare four years ago because of felony conviction from 2005. Now, she may get it back

So, she decided to do something about it.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Garrett said about filing an application for a pardon. “It was worth a shot, because I’m like: OK, this was from when I was 19. I’m 36 years old now. I haven’t been in trouble since; literally not so much as a speeding ticket.”

Now, she’s on the path to getting her business back.

One decision

In 2005, economic growth was stagnating in the U.S. A major recession was hiding behind the horizon.

Garrett, the sole provider of her 2-year-old daughter, was unable to find work at the time and was living with her grandmother in a crowded home.

The government was allotting her $200 a month in food stamps to help support herself and the toddler.

“My daughter, who was needing necessities like diapers, clothes — I was willing to sacrifice at that point,” Garrett said. “I’m just like, down and out with not even as much as a piece of lint in my pocket.”

At that point of desperation, a now-former friend of hers tempted her with a stack of blank checks.

“It wasn’t planned out. It’s not like I was sitting around at home thinking, ‘How am I going to scam somebody?’” Garrett recalled. “That friend of mine, who obviously wasn’t a good friend — because any friend that talks you into doing bad things is not a good friend — came to me. She’s like, ‘Look, I got these blank checks. We can fill them out.’”

Garrett said she did not actually sign the check in question — it was a third-party male who did it — but Garrett freely admits to going to a TCF Bank branch to cash the check.

“I was not thinking twice about it. (I was) just thinking about the money,” Garrett said. “Some guy rolled them out for us. And we took him there with IDs, opened a checking account, put the check in there, and we were able to draw the money.”

The check was cashed for around $900. Then they got caught.

Garrett was eventually charged with felony forgery by uttering, and she could only attain a public defender. She later learned she probably should have fought the charges because she could have gotten them dropped to a misdemeanor. She never did prison time, but received three years’ probation, was ordered to pay over $1,000 in restitution and was labeled a felon forever.

“I think the only reason I didn’t do prison time was because I was pregnant with my son at the time and the judge felt bad for me,” Garrett said.

In those 17 years since the felony charge, Garrett went back to school, earning a certificate in childcare.

She started running a daycare center out of her home that quickly became popular, and then just as quickly was shut down by the state after less than six months of operations in fall 2017.

“Human Services ... called and said ‘We’re sorry to tell you, but you have to close your daycare down because, by law, you’re a felon, you are not allowed to own a daycare, but you can go work at one as a felon,’” Garrett recalled; state law bans those with forgery convictions from operating a child care facility. “I have a felony for writing a check to myself. Yeah, true enough. I was wrong for that. So you mean to tell me almost 20 years down the line I can’t own a daycare? Because of a check?”

Garrett then attempted to go through the local court to fight for her business, but was told she was ineligible an expungement. Then-Gov. Scott Walker in his eight years in office pardoned zero people, leaving Garrett without any options to keep her business alive.

As she had done annually for years prior, Garrett went ahead and continued working on local election campaigns.

One day, while she explained her desire to open her daycare back up to another member of the campaign staff, she was told about the pardon program that Gov. Tony Evers had resurrected. Soon thereafter, Garrett went for it; she gathered the police reports and other documents from the incident when it occurred, printed out the official application and filled it out — explaining both the details surrounding the crime and what she has done with her life in the years since.

Once she mailed it out, she waited, not knowing what to expect. Members of Evers’ staff eventually reached out to Garrett.

“His staff notified me. They called me. I had a conversation with them. Then, after that, they just kept in touch with me through emails,” Garrett said. “I did the required hearing in front of a judge and approximately four other people on a panel.”

It wasn’t before long that Garrett received her official pardon certificate in the mail, hand-signed by Evers.

“I cried,” Garrett said of her reaction to receiving the pardon. “I said, ‘Hey, thank you, God.’ I wrote the staff back and I told them, I said, ‘thank Gov. Evers.’ I pray God continues to bless him and his family. I never thought that would actually happen.”

The pardon, according to online court records, “does have the effect of restoring to the defendant all of the civil rights that would otherwise be lost as a result of the conviction.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, this pardon would allow Garrett to own a childcare business again. “If the individual is granted a full pardon or the restoration of certain licenses, they may apply to become a licensed or certified child care provider,” Gina Paige, DCF communications director, said in an email.

Six-hundred-five The pardon of Tanisha Garrett was part of the latest batch signed by Gov. Tony Evers. On Aug. 5, Evers' office announced another 49 pardons, bringing to his already record-total of pardons by a Wisconsin governor to 603.