She left Chicago to get away from violence; now she's fighting inequality in Racine

RACINE — Before Angela Haney applied for a full-time position as community organizer with Racine Interfaith Coalition, she was a bit afraid.

She had never stepped into a leadership role like that one before. About 20 years ago, she was interested in being a radio or TV journalist, but was discouraged to join the industry because of her skin color.

“As a black woman, you’re not encouraged to do certain things,” she said. “You sometimes get imposter syndrome and feel like you’re not good enough.”

However, after praying and speaking to God, she said, she knew she belonged where she wanted to be. She applied for the spot and RIC hired her. Haney’s first day on the job was Jan. 17.

RIC is a nonprofit organization made up of 28 congregations or affiliates hoping to create a fairer, more equitable and just community. RIC works on issues ranging from immigration, criminal justice reform, education and racial equity. Co-President Linda Boyle said in a statement that she’s excited to welcome Haney to RIC.

“Her life experiences, drive and faith will be a great addition to the advocacy work of our organization as we continue to support our beloved community,” Boyle said in the statement.

Second-ever Angela Haney replaced Prentiss Robbins Jr., who was the Racine Interfaith Coalition's first-ever community organizer. Robbins was forced to retire last year after COVID-19 nearly took his life. As he awaits a lung transplant, he must live tethered to an oxygen tanks.

Completing college

'COVID destroyed my lungs': Racine pastor/organizer was healthy before coronavirus, now may have 5 years to live Six months ago, Prentiss Robbins Jr. felt healthier than he’d ever been. His days were busy, filled with feeding the homeless, pastoring and speaking about social justice. Now he's tethered to an oxygen tank as he suffers from potentially fatal long-term COVID-19 side effects.

Haney, her husband and her three daughters — ages 19, 15 and 6 — have bounced from Kenosha to Racine and are now back living in Kenosha.

Before taking the RIC position, Haney, 37, served as an ally and a fellow for Public Allies Racine/Kenosha, a member of the AmeriCorps national service network.

Haney earned her associate’s degree in human services and six related certificates in 2020 from Gateway Technical College.

But her degree was a long time coming.

She comes from a family where half of its members are drug addicts. Neither of her parents have a college education. Her father is an alcoholic and her mother is a drug addict.

She initially started taking college courses in 2002 after she completed high school on the south side of Chicago. However, she was a teenage mother at that time and didn’t have enough support to continue classes, she said. Additionally, as she was taking care of her daughter, she lacked a drive to further her education.

In 2015, after she moved out of Chicago to escape gun violence there, she birthed her third daughter, which she described as “traumatic.” She had a placental abruption, a rare but serious pregnancy complication that occurs when the placenta partly or completely separates from the inner wall of the uterus before delivery, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Haney felt a lot of sharp pain and heavily bled. Her baby’s supply of oxygen and nutrients were greatly decreased.

Luckily, both mother and child survived, but Haney experienced postpartum depression immediately afterwards. Going back to college felt like the right transition, she said.

Now she’s working toward a bachelor’s degree from Alverno College in the leadership accelerate program and is set to graduate in May.

“I’m a continuous learner,” Haney said. “I’m always following something that piques my interest.”

Haney is hoping to help her parents with their own schooling. Her mother wants to be in office administration and her father wants to be a surgical technologist.

“They still talk about it. It’s something still on their mind. They never followed their dreams,” Haney said. “I want to show my daughters it’s possible. Even when working, you can still get this done. No matter what obstacle, no matter what barriers you may encounter, you can dust yourself off. Life is full of obstacles. There’s no easy path. You’re always going to get knocked down.”

Goals for the organization

RIC was the perfect combination of her faith and purpose to do social justice work, Haney said. She was raised in the Baptist faith, a branch of Protestant Christianity — even though now, she said she doesn’t identify with any particular church.

Her first week and a half at RIC consisted of training, networking and learning her new responsibilities.

Haney’s goals include fundraising, spreading awareness of RIC and growing the organization. She hopes to foster relationships with religious leaders and help them with what they as well as their congregation are interested in.

“My role is to be the person that’s helping everyone else,” Haney said.

She will be working with the many task forces within the nonprofit, but has a stronger interest in the Youth Task Force, Mental Health and Wellness Task Force, and Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing Task Force.

She hopes to get more youth involved in the organization. Because of her childhood, she knows how important it is for youth to have people that understand them.

Her life experience is what makes her perfect for the job, she said. But it also helps knowing God is on her side.

“I’m excited and I’m nervous,” Haney said, describing how she feels in her new position. “I really enjoy the community organizations I’ve met, everyone is very inspiring. Everyone has a story. That really shows Racine’s diversity.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.