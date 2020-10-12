'She didn’t deserve to die the way she died': Remembering the life of one of Racine County's 100 COVID-related deaths

Despite that, older people make up a minority of cases, evidence of how younger people who are less likely to experience serious symptoms are more likely to spread the virus. In an email, Margaret Gesner, health officer of the Central Racine County Health Department, said "These factors are why it is so important for everyone in our community to do their part to not get infected and to not expose those who are most vulnerable among us ... As has been reported by the State of Wisconsin, the majority of deaths from COVID-19 occur in those ages 70+ (72%) but those ages 70+ make up only 8% of cases statewide. Similarly, in the CRCHD jurisdiction, 82% of deaths occur in those ages 70+ while representing only 12% of cases. Both locally and statewide, as cases surge so do the deaths. To date, there have been excess deaths — greater than expected — in Wisconsin."