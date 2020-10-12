'She didn’t deserve to die the way she died': Remembering the life of one of Racine County's 100 COVID-related deaths

RACINE COUNTY — Thursday would have been LaVerne Fodor’s 95th birthday.
“She is certainly in my thoughts and in my mind,” her son, Tom Fodor, said Monday. “I’m thinking about her a lot. I’m thinking about what she went through during her COVID-19 ordeal. I’m thinking a lot about what could have been differently to have helped her.”
She died on April 18, just days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The mother and grandmother was among the first deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus during the pandemic in Racine County.
LaVerne had been suffering and was elderly, but was still very much alive when Tom last saw her in February. When she fell sick at the retirement facility she lived, and later in April when she was moved to the hospital, she wasn’t able to be surrounded by her family. Of her last days, Tom said it “was a horrible, lonely end to her life … She didn’t deserve to die the way she died.”
Racine County has reached a grim milestone: 100 COVID-19 deaths. There is still no telling how many more deaths are to come before this pandemic is over, especially as several Wisconsin communities remain national hot spots.
The 100th death was confirmed Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“It’s heartbreaking that we’re in this pandemic. It’s also heartbreaking for the loss of life,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the City of Racine, said Monday.
The county’s fatality percentage for those diagnosed with the novel coronavirus is among the highest in the state, one of less than a dozen counties with a death rate of 2% or higher, according to DHS. The number of those who could experience long-term if not lifelong negative effects from surviving COVID-19 — lung scarring for example, as well as months of fatigue and shortness of breath — is expected to be even higher.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave (who, along with his wife and two teenage kids, all survived COVID-19 over the summer) said that the pandemic “is something I think either directly or indirectly has affected all 200,000 Racine County residents.”
Delagrave said that his family was “lucky” to have avoided suffering from long-term effects from COVID-19, especially his wife, who has the pre-existing condition of Crohn’s disease.
The state has not released data on coronavirus-connected deaths broken down by age and county, but the majority of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin have been among older people, although not all of them. Wisconsinites ages 70 and older make up 72% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, but still dozens of deaths have been reported for those younger than 50. In the City of Racine alone, the youngest COVID-related death was a 24-year-old; the average age for those who died in the city after testing positive for COVID is 67.
Despite that, older people make up a minority of cases, evidence of how younger people who are less likely to experience serious symptoms are more likely to spread the virus. In an email, Margaret Gesner, health officer of the Central Racine County Health Department, said "These factors are why it is so important for everyone in our community to do their part to not get infected and to not expose those who are most vulnerable among us ... As has been reported by the State of Wisconsin, the majority of deaths from COVID-19 occur in those ages 70+ (72%) but those ages 70+ make up only 8% of cases statewide. Similarly, in the CRCHD jurisdiction, 82% of deaths occur in those ages 70+ while representing only 12% of cases. Both locally and statewide, as cases surge so do the deaths. To date, there have been excess deaths — greater than expected — in Wisconsin."
Across Wisconsin, more than 1,460 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 and 150,000 people have tested positive. Nationwide, 215,000 deaths have been reported.
Of the people who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Racine, Bowersox said that most of them have reported not having consistently been wearing masks and having attended group events, big no-nos for slowing the spread according to health experts.
“They simply are not wearing the masks. They’re going to baby showers and birthday parties … and they’re not staying home when they’re ill,” Bowersox said.
She continued with a piece of advice for slowing the spread: “When you’re at work or when you’re out, wear a mask. It really is easy … This is a respiratory illness. It spreads in droplets from person to person. I wear my mask to protect you and you wear your mask to protect me.”
Still, questions have been raised about the validity of the numbers. Last week, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said that he believes “they’re having issues with the numbers” being reported, referring to case counts and death rates.
He added: “I’m not saying they’re fabricating numbers or doing anything intentional” to create those issues, but that he believes some of the data “have been misinterpreted.”
On top of that, he claimed that some medical professionals, when determining cause of death for a patient, have been too willing to blame it on COVID-19 when other factors — such as diabetes or advanced age — played a role in someone’s death.
That questioning of medical professionals has informed some of the decision-making at the state level that has left Wisconsin with a piecemeal plan to deal with the pandemic. The Wisconsin Legislature has largely been letting health departments and municipalities make their own rules rather than establishing a statewide baseline, which Gov. Tony Evers has tried to do with the now-overturned Safer at Home order and the still in effect mask mandate.
Still, Wanggaard said that following health professionals’ advice, from mask wearing to social distancing, is encouraged. Despite that, many local health departments want wider-ranging rules rather than unenforceable laissez-faire encouragement for people to wear masks and do other things to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
“People don’t stay in just one place. They don’t live and work in just one place,” Shannon Powell, spokesman for the City of Racine Mayor’s Office, told The Journal Times on Friday.
At the forefront of Delagrave’s mind in relation to the pandemic has been a potential vaccine, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says might be available as soon as January, but there’s no guarantee of when a safe vaccine may be ready to distribute.
“We still do not have a date or a month or a year when the vaccine will be ready,” Bowersox said Monday.
Gesner added: "As we remember the lives lost as well as those battling the virus, let us all recommit ourselves to doing our part to protect our fellow community members and prevent further loss of life."
Delagrave pointed to how “there are the businesses that are really hurting” and there remains “heartbreak” for family members who have lost loved ones and weren’t able to say goodbye due to visitation limitations at medical facilities.
To those who have lost loved ones, like Tom Fodor, many are angered by what has been seen as a lack of planning and action from elected officials. Some anger is also directed at those who continue ignoring the danger posed by one of the deadliest disease outbreaks in U.S. history.
“It has to be taken seriously,” he said.
