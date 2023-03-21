RACINE — For more than a decade, the family of a boy who died of cancer has honored his legacy by raising money to help other families who have children battling the disease.

Shaving for Shaymus is an annual event that takes place at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road. Participants make pledges of $15 and have their heads and faces shaved.

Proceeds from the event, which is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, benefit The Shaymus Guinn Foundation.

J.J. McAuliffe, the owner of McAuliffe’s, is a friend of the Guinn family and has been hosting the fundraiser for 11 years.

McAuliffe is also a participant, allowing his facial hair to grow throughout the year and shaving off his beard during the event.

The foundation is named after Shaymus Guinn, a boy from Burlington who died of adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December 2012 at the age of 11. The foundation was started in 2013 by his grandmother, Valerie Duffeck.

Duffeck said the foundation was one of her grandson’s dying wishes because he wanted to make sure kids with cancer were being cared for.

“He said to me, ‘Grandma, make sure all the kids get stuff for Christmas,” Duffeck said through tears.

Those words have stuck with Duffeck ever since.

In addition to purchasing Christmas presents, the foundation also has provided money to help families pay rent and utilities.

“Nothing stays with us, it goes out as soon as we get it to whatever families are in need,” Duffeck said.

Duffeck said her family was blessed to be able to provide for Guinn during his battle with cancer, but she knows that many families, especially younger ones, aren’t so lucky.

While making sure financial needs for families are met, the foundation also works to help children with cancer and their siblings feel like kids as much as they can.

Duffeck recalled a time when the foundation sent the family of a cancer patient to Wisconsin Dells for a weekend, and how the father thanked her and the foundation for giving them a weekend to feel like “a family like anybody else.”

According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, only 4% of the billions of dollars that are spent annually on cancer research goes to researching pediatric cancer, which is the No. 1 cause of death by disease among children.

Duffeck said she would like to see more of that funding go toward children’s research and more attention be focused on the lack of funding in pediatric research.

“That’s got to change,” she said. “I tell every family that and whenever I’m asked to speak at places, I tell them that you write on that check to the American Cancer Society, ‘pediatric cancer’, so we can get more money going to the kids. I mean they’re the future, I’m an old lady, I’ve already had my kick at the can.”

Duffeck remembers her grandson as a courageous spirit who taught others to live life to the fullest.

“He was just a great kid,” she said.

During her time with the foundation, Duffeck said she has met many children fighting cancer who show an equally courageous and caring spirit, many of whom care more about their family’s well-being than their own.

“They’re strong,” Duffeck said. “People don’t know how the treatment gets vicious.”

But as strong as the kids are, Duffeck said cancer often isn’t their only battle.

Many children fighting the disease also face bullying. Duffeck said some children are excited to go back to school after treatments but do not want to attend after being bullied for being the “cancer kid.”

“The kid’s that coming back in with no hair doesn’t need to be bullied,” Duffeck said.

To donate online for Shaving for Shaymus, visit gofund.me/1d6d7b2e.

