'Sharp uptick' in Racine County COVID cases, testing through Wednesday at Festival Hall

The state of Wisconsin has seen surging COVID-19 positive test totals too, with a new daily record of positive cases confirmed being set six times in September so far. On Saturday, 2,817 cases were confirmed in Wisconsin, the highest daily total so far.

A release, issued Monday by Racine County, stated: "Mirroring trends across the state, the City of Racine and Central Racine County health departments are seeing a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases. We reiterate the urgent need to maintain social distancing, wear a face covering in public, stay home when sick or quarantined, and practice good hygiene to reduce the rate of community transmission."

The statewide positive test rate has also been steadily, but slowly, rising since mid-June, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data.

Despite those increases, the numbers of deaths haven't changed much. The rolling average number of deaths per day was hanging around eight daily deaths in May, and has been mostly between six and seven in August and September.

This discrepancy between new cases and no sharp increases in death has largely been blamed on two factors: