DOVER — Inmates at Racine County’s state prison for women are looking ahead to life after incarceration by dreaming up new businesses they would like to start after their release.

More than dreaming, in fact, Ellsworth Correctional Center inmates are pitching their ideas in a competition for cash prizes to help them launch their new businesses in the future.

The program, called “CEO of Your New Life,” is designed to help Ellsworth inmates move beyond their troubled pasts and plan for a future built around entrepreneurial spirit and innovation.

The six-month program inside the Town of Dover correctional center culminated Thursday with a “Shark Tank”-style competition in which judges heard sales pitches from inmates and then selected the best business ideas.

The top five finalists received cash prizes ranging from $100 and $500 each, to be distributed upon their release from prison.

Inmate Angela Joski, who hopes to start an organic farming business, said the competition instilled in her a renewed feeling of self-worth and an optimism about life after prison.

“It’s gives me a sense of purpose that I didn’t have before,” she said.

It is the first time that officials from the University of Wisconsin-Extension have gone inside a correctional facility to offer the entrepreneur training to inmates still behind bars. The program previously was available online for offenders only after they had been released.

Mikayla Sebastian, the UW-Extension instructor at Ellsworth, said she was impressed by the women and their proposals for starting businesses based on house-cleaning, soul food, outdoor adventures, hair salons and other thoughtful endeavors.

By reaching inmates who are still incarcerated, Sebastian said, the “CEO of Your New Life” program prepares them for a successful return to society by allowing them to envision a healthy, productive lifestyle.

“It’s helping them to think about who they are as a person,” she said, “and who they want to be.”

A similar program is currently being offered inside the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.

To offer the entrepreneur training, UW-Extension has contracted with Defy Ventures Inc., a New York-based nonprofit that began teaching job training and business development skills to criminal offenders in 2010. The group has branched out into other states and currently reaches inmates in 25 to 30 prisons each year.

Andrew Glazier, chief executive officer for Defy Ventures, said graduates of programs like “CEO of Your New Life” have launched 150 new businesses over the years. The recidivism rate for those offenders is less than 10% — far below the 50% rate nationally.

Glazier, who led the “Shark Tank”-like competition Thursday at Ellsworth, said a transformation takes place for inmates who find confidence and positivity by hatching their own business ideas.

“You see this change happening,” he said. “It happens, for sure.”

Officially known as the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center, the prison just outside Union Grove is a minimum-security facility that houses about 400 women, offering such services as education, addiction treatment and family counseling.

About 30 inmates began the Defy Ventures program last October, and 20 completed the program by participating in the final competition.

Gathered inside a gymnasium at the prison, the inmates — referred to as “entrepreneurs in training” — met with volunteer judges and presented their business proposals with both verbal explanations and poster boards or other visual aids.

It was similar to the popular “Shark Tank” TV show, where inventors and risk-takers seek capital investment from business moguls to get their proposals off the ground.

For Ellsworth inmates, the payoff was just a few hundred dollars provided by sponsors of the program. But the stakes were high enough, and the inmates worked hard to make a good showing of themselves.

Barbara Besiak, an inmate who wants to create a networking business to help former criminal offenders, said being an “entrepreneur in training” made her realize the potential for taking control of her future.

Although she did not win a cash award, Besiak said the program felt transformational.

“It’s been an amazing adventure,” she said.

The top $500 prize went to an inmate who proposes to open “Wellness & Sweets,” a mobile food truck selling healthy snack treats.

Ellsworth staff said they were not allowing the winning inmate’s name or photo to be released, for reasons unrelated to the program.

Cash prizes went to the top five finalists, plus an extra $100 to the inmate favored by her peers.

Among the many volunteers who served as judges in the gymnasium, retired businessman Don Tubesing listened to business proposals from inmates and helped to choose the winners.

Tubesing said the energy he saw in the competitors changed the way he thinks about people who are incarcerated. The intelligence and creativity that went into their entrepreneurial ideas, he said, was not unlike what he encounters from colleagues in the business world.

“It breaks the boundaries,” he said. “People are people.”

