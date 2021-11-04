RACINE — Ed Haywood had been “small” all his life before he developed some unhealthy habits.

Haywood moved from Arkansas to Racine about 14 years ago. He worked a full-time job at a local warehouse, completing 12-hour shifts six days a week. At his biggest, he was around 240 pounds, “eating fast food all the time, working long shifts.”

It wasn’t until this past January that he decided he needed a change, and head to Bonifide Nutrition in Downtown Racine. With the help of founder Thomas Hicks’ nutrition plan and drink offerings, Haywood had a starting weight loss of about 17 pounds.

Now, he’s the manager of Bonifide’s second location, West-Town Nutrition, located at 3501 16th St., where fans can find the same healthy and tasty offerings, perhaps closer to their neighborhood.

West-Town held a soft opening early September. It is now open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

Reaching out

Hicks began thinking of expansion about a year after Bonifide, 409 Sixth St., opened and grew in popularity for its claim to pack a 200-calorie meal in one shake. For now, Hicks is planning on having four branches of Bonifide open in the future; West-Town is a hopeful stepping stone.

Locations Hicks is looking at for possible branches include the north side, near Four Mile Road, or perhaps in Oak Creek and Pleasant Prairie.

“Downtown is a great location, but if you’re not close to that spot, you may not go,” Hicks said. “If there can be a McDonald’s at every corner, which may not be the healthiest for you, why not have more locations?”

Haywood said they wanted to bring something to the west side of the city to reach the neighborhoods there.

“We’ve heard people saying ‘I’m glad we have a healthier choice,’ ‘I’m glad you guys finally got a second location other than the one downtown,’ ‘It’s closer to my house,’” Haywood said.

Seeing results

Haywood said he went into Bonifide early January and told Hicks he needed to lose some weight. His attempts at working out and eating healthier weren’t yielding the results he wanted; so he needed a “boost” to see more progress.

“I’ve been small all my life, so when I got up to 240 pounds, it was like, very uncomfortable for me. It was just straight belly, and every time that I bent over or move to the side, my stomach was in the way,” Haywood said. “So I was like, ‘This ain’t working. I need to do something different.’”

Hicks put him on 21-day challenge nutrition plan through Herbalife, a company offering different wellness products, such as the powders Bonifide and West-Town use in their drinks.

“Honestly, when I started, I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s gonna work. But I’m gonna try it,’” Haywood said. Now Haywood himself is an Herbalife health and wellness coach, sharing his success story with customers who come in.

Haywood’s favorite drinks include the banana caramel shake, which tastes like banana pudding, and the butter pecan shake, “because it reminds me of the ice cream my grandma used to eat.”

“It tastes just like your favorite dessert,” Haywood said about the drinks offered at both shops; they’re healthy alternatives that give customers their sweet fix.

Spike in business

Hicks said Bonifide saw a spike in business during the pandemic, likely due to the public’s increased focus and interest in their health and wellness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been a major stressor in individuals, producing feelings of stress, isolation, loneliness and anxiety.

The CDC suggested healthy ways to cope with such feelings, including eating healthy, well-balanced meals; exercising regularly; and being more mindful in general of individual wellness.

“Now that people are more conscious about their health, we’ve been seeing major growth,” Hicks said.

Though the shakes and teas that have made them popular are important, Hicks said what he cares more about is educating customers about living a healthier life and making better choices.

“That’s the point of everything we do,” Hicks said. “We’re not just selling cups of teas or shakes, we’re teaching about the process. … I care about how it (the drinks) makes the person feel.”

