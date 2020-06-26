Shakespeare, music goes virtual

SOMERS — College of Lake County will partner with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to present a virtual series of Shakespeare readings this summer. The acting company, made up of students from theater departments of both schools, will perform three plays on Sundays in June and July.
“We’ve been exploring other ways to keep our theater students engaged and stay connected with the Lake County community,” said Craig Rich, CLC theater department instructor and chair. “This partnership is a terrific collaboration to keep the arts alive this summer in a way that benefits both theater students and community members who miss being in the audience.”
The students involved are hungry for action after theater performances were recently canceled due to COVID-19. They will participate as designers, stage managers, assistant directors and actors in these virtual performances.
To watch the performances, register online at uwp.edu/rita to watch them on Zoom. Dates and shows are:
- “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, directed by Rich.
- “Macbeth,” 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12, directed by Brian Gill, UW-Parkside and CLC instructor.
- “Twelfth Night,” 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, directed by Fabrice Conte-Williamson, UW-Parkside instructor.
Melodious Mondays
The UW-Parkside Music Department continues to create in the time of COVID-19 with a series of livestream interviews and music highlighting the work of four UW-Parkside faculty in Melodious Mondays at 7 p.m. The schedule:
June 29 — “Melodious Monday: Russ Johnson.”
- Emmy-nominated jazz musician and faculty member Russ Johnson’s music and an interview by department chair James Crowley.
- July 13 — “Melodious Monday: Parkside Range.” Music by contemporary a cappella group Parkside Range with faculty member Ami Bouterse and senior singer-songwriter Kalyn Harwood. Interview by Donna Hewitt.
- July 27 — “Melodious Monday: James Crowley.” Music by composer and department chair James Crowley and an interview by Laura Rexroth, faculty member and director of bands.
- Aug. 10 — “Melodious Monday: Alvaro Garcia.” Alvaro Garcia, symphony director and associate dean, performs on viola with an interview by James Kinchen, choral director.
Follow UW-Parkside music on social media at facebook.com/uwparksidemusic.
Exhibitions
UW-Parkside also has some virtual exhibitions available to view right now including Deb Sokolow’s “Loose History” and Sky Hopinka’s video exhibit.
For more information, go to uwp.edu/rita.
