Shakespeare, music goes virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — College of Lake County will partner with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to present a virtual series of Shakespeare readings this summer. The acting company, made up of students from theater departments of both schools, will perform three plays on Sundays in June and July.

“We’ve been exploring other ways to keep our theater students engaged and stay connected with the Lake County community,” said Craig Rich, CLC theater department instructor and chair. “This partnership is a terrific collaboration to keep the arts alive this summer in a way that benefits both theater students and community members who miss being in the audience.”

The students involved are hungry for action after theater performances were recently canceled due to COVID-19. They will participate as designers, stage managers, assistant directors and actors in these virtual performances.

To watch the performances, register online at uwp.edu/rita to watch them on Zoom. Dates and shows are: