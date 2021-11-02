Shaken to death? Or death from disease? Racine jury seated Monday to decide in case of baby's 2019 death

Syndrome

Known as shaken baby syndrome (SBS), the Mayo Clinic explains the injuries that result from an infant being forcibly shaken are caused by the brain moving violently back and forth inside the skull.

As a result, the brain experiences bruising, swelling and bleeding.

Parents may shake a baby for any number of reasons, but the most common is lack of patience by the parent — sometimes from lack of sleep — during prolonged crying spells by the baby.

There may be no visible signs on the child’s body, but there may by internal injuries, such as bleeding on the brain or in the eyes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called shaken baby syndrome a public health crisis and estimates that one in four infants with SBS will die.

However, the science behind SBS has been under attack for years by some of those in the medical field, who argue the symptoms common in SBS could come from any number of causes.

The debate was examined in an article published in The Guardian on Dec. 8, 2017, which followed the case of two parents charged with SBS who were ultimately exonerated as they were able to prove their infant’s symptoms were caused by disease, not shaking.

The article references one of the challenges of SBS: How can a child be held with enough force to be shaken and yet there are no injuries on the body otherwise? Wouldn’t that level of force needed to grab and shake a baby leave marks?

This lack of other injuries to the infant indicative of abuse is expected to be raised in the Marquez trial, and the defense has signaled they will present evidence the infant’s injuries were caused by disease, not SBS.