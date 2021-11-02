Shaken to death? Or death from disease? Racine jury seated Monday to decide in case of baby's 2019 death

RACINE — The jury was seated Monday in the case of a local man who is accused of shaking his three-month-old infant, causing injuries that led to the child’s death.
Jeremy Marquez, 27, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of the baby.
The defendant pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence.
The defense has signaled they intend to challenge the state’s theory of shaken baby syndrome (SBS) by introducing evidence the infant’s injuries were caused by an illness, not violent shaking.
Case history
The Racine Police Department and paramedics responded on Feb. 22, 2019, to the 2000 block of Summit Avenue on the report of a baby who was not breathing.
There they met Marquez with the infant in his arms. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, in Wauwatosa, but life-saving measures were not successful and the infant died.
In court on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Diane Donohoo told the jury the defendant was not charged with first-degree intentional homicide because there was no evidence he intended to kill the child.
In her opening statements to the jury, Donohoo told the jury the baby was “a sweet little boy” who was growing and thriving normally since his birth.
However, the infant had recently recovered from RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), a respiratory virus that is not uncommon in infants.
Donohoo said the infant seemed normal the night before and the morning before his death — claims the defense refutes.
She told the jury the state intended to introduce evidence the injuries suffered by the baby were indicative of having been shaken.
Donohoo added that Marquez's statements to the police were inconsistent during the investigation.
The defense
Adrienne Moore, the leader of the local public defenders office who is also one of the attorneys representing Marquez, told the jury that those investigating the case decided early on that her client had committed a crime and made up their minds before all the evidence was in.
She noted the child showed symptoms that something may have been wrong the day of his death because he was “fussy and sweating.”
Moore said the child was sweating to the point his father had to change his clothes.
When his father attempted to feed the baby, he infant threw up the formula. Eventually, the child’s distress reached a point he stopped breathing.
Moore said the evidence would show rather than being reckless, Marquez attempted to care for his son.
“Nothing about Jeremy’s conduct was reckless,” Moore said.
She told the jury the child’s injuries did not come from SBS; rather, he had an infection on the brain, possibly meningitis.
“The state’s experts jumped to a conclusion,” she said.