Shaken by fiance's COVID death, Union Grove business owner feels overwhelming support

UNION GROVE — There is a time in business for competition, and there is a time for compassion.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only disrupted Michelle Pelletier’s business, it has inflicted a personal tragedy on the Union Grove hair salon owner with the death of her fiance.

So, several fellow salon owners are demonstrating that when one of your competitors is left broken and despaired, it is time to set aside business concerns and to offer support.

More than a dozen stylists are teaming up this weekend for a “cut-a-thon” to raise money and help Pelletier get back on track with her Bronco Barbers salon in Downtown Union Grove.

Between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, anyone can get a haircut or a personal massage for a suggested donation of $20. Other cash donations will be accepted, too. The event is taking place at All Cut Up salon, 4514 Jack Pine Lane.

All Cut Up owner Cassie Kurt said other hair salon operators can relate to Pelletier’s efforts to keep her business going in the face of adversity. Kurt said she is happy to join the cause.

“Of course it’s about showing her support,” Kurt said. “But it’s about showing her support in a way where we can help — by cutting hair.”

Cut-a-thon

Hair stylists from at least four different salons will be on hand during the cut-a-thon, along with former stylists, a massage therapist and a haircut instructor. All will be working side by side to serve customers who turn out to contribute to the benefit.

By coincidence, Pelletier will be inside the nearby TinCan Roadhouse restaurant from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for her fiance’s memorial service.

Pelletier said the cut-a-thon benefit has touched her, because she knows that other salon owners understand the difficulty she is facing. Although she normally can work through any obstacle, Pelletier, 51, said losing her fiance to COVID-19 has made it impossible for her to work.

“This is too big, too heavy,” she said. “I’m barely hanging on every day.”

A 1988 graduate of Union Grove High School, Pelletier had been cutting hair for many years in 2013 when she took over a historic barbershop at 1108 Main St.

Renamed Bronco Barbers, the business was doing well, and Pelletier and her fiance, Gary St. Francis, decided to plan a wedding in June. The couple had plans to buy a house together.

St. Francis, 57, had no significant health problems, but he was unvaccinated against COVID-19 when he contracted the virus in early December. Complications followed, and St. Francis succumbed to the upper respiratory virus on Jan. 6.

‘We all know that feeling’

When Pelletier posted a message to customers on Facebook, apologizing that she needed some time away from work, Jessica Meyers took notice.

Meyers, a former longtime hair salon operator, recognized the familiar signs of a salon owner who was stressed out and who was struggling to keep going.

“We all know that feeling,” she said.

Even though she did not know Pelletier personally, the Union Grove resident contacted acquaintances in the hair salon business and organized the cut-a-thon.

Other hair stylists, Meyers said, were eager to get involved to help Pelletier with financial support that would allow her to maintain Bronco Barbers while easing back into her work life. Salon owners know the difficulty of balancing business needs with outside personal issues, Meyers said.

“We all can relate,” she said. “It’s a pretty tight-knit kind of sisterhood.”

Two participating salons — The Hair Company and Holistic Hair Wellness — are located alongside Bronco Barbers on Main Street.

Lauren Harris, owner of The Hair Company, will be offering her services at the cut-a-thon, along with two of her employees. Harris said she felt terrible when she heard that COVID-19 had claimed the life of Pelletier’s fiance.

“If that happened to me, I would hope that I would feel some support,” she said.

Pelletier hopes to return to work next month. She has one part-time employee who is keeping hours at the barbershop as much as possible.

She has started a Go Fund Me page to raise money for her fiance’s medical bills and for his two teenaged children. That fund drive will remain separate from any donations generated by the Bronco Barbers cut-a-thon.

Pelletier said she recognizes that Union Grove residents rally around one another during times of need. Still, she broke down in tears when she heard about the cut-a-thon.

“This is what Union Grove is,” she said. “I’m just so overwhelmed at their generosity.”

