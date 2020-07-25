× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Fading and flaking into obscurity, vintage painted wall advertisements known as “ghost signs” are a rapidly-disappearing slice of Americana in the City of Racine.

Out of the scores of wall ads that once prolifically dotted Racine’s urban landscape, only a scant handful of examples survive today, their remaining years numbered against the inexorable onslaught wrought by time, weather and progress.

In the late 1800s and the early decades of the 1900s, the era before radio, television, ginormous electronic LED billboards and the internet, painted wall signs were a major avenue for national and local advertisers alike to get the word out about their products and services. The hand-painted wall ads promoted a variety of products and services ranging from soft drinks, chewing gum, beer, flour and newspapers to banks, real estate brokers, launderers, smoking and chewing tobacco, and dubious “snake oil” medical elixirs like “Dr. Giffin’s Diphtheria Cure,” the latter still extolling its virtues more than a century later downtown along Third Street between Main and Wisconsin.

Painted on the blank brick canvas of the side and back walls of commercial buildings, sign locations in those halcyon days of painted wall signs typically were found in high traffic urban areas: downtowns, industrial districts, well-traveled commercial corridors — think Douglas and Washington Avenues and State and 16th Streets locally — and adjacent to passenger rail depots, with trains being the popular and predominant inter-city transportation mode of the day. And along Wisconsin’s rural highways, barn silos featuring painted red, white, yellow and black advertisements for Miller High Life beer were a common sight back in the day.

Suspended high over the ground, the ads were typically painted by traveling sign painters called “wall dogs,” a job title you’ll be hard-pressed to find in The Journal Times classifieds or on Indeed.com these days.

In the cases of major advertisers like Coca-Cola, 7UP, Bull Durham Tobacco, Mail Pouch Tobacco, Adams’ Black Jack Gum and the Milwaukee “big three” brewing trio of Pabst, Schlitz and Miller, along with smaller regional advertisers like Milwaukee miller Kern’s Success Flour and Gettelman Milwaukee Beer, wall dogs followed in the footsteps of frontline advertising “advance men” who traveled from community to community along the nation’s old passenger railroads like the Milwaukee Road and Chicago & Northwestern, scouting for advantageous urban wall locations and negotiating compensation fees with building owners.

In other cases, local business owners would hire a local sign painting company to paint an advertisement on their building — Just Bakery and Fish Joynt on Douglas Avenue, “Morey the Real Estate Man,” The Racine Times, Racine County Bank and D.P. Wigley Co. in Downtown Racine, and Model Laundry on 16th Street among others still dotting the cityscape.

Plying their colorful trade, the wall dogs would make a paper pattern of the advertising design and then perforate the paper with holes along the outlines of lettering and logos using a pattern wheel, a spiked wheel on a handle. The wall dog would then affix the paper pattern to the wall to be painted and then pat the dotted outlines with a cotton “pounce bag” filled with powdered chalk or charcoal. When the paper pattern was removed from the brick wall, the wall dogs would paint the advertisement by connecting the dots with their paints.

That these old advertising ghost signs continue to endure can be credited in large part to the surprising durability of the old-school paints of the day, including lampblack, white lead and the colorful hues of the lead-based paints then in vogue. With white lead deteriorating the slowest of all the pigments in the wall dogs’ palette, many ghost signs often endure as faded white apparitions on old brick walls, giving rise to the nickname

Mirroring cities elsewhere across Wisconsin and the nation, many of Racine’s painted wall ads have disappeared over the years as the signs faded in obscurity or were painted over, or as old buildings were demolished due to fire or decay or to make way for new developments.

Luckily, for the observant and intrepid urban adventurer, a handful of vintage wall ads survive as so-called “ghost signs,” classified by the Society for Commercial Archaeology as faded painted exterior wall signs at least 50 years old which advertise obsolete products, feature outdated corporate trademarks, or herald a building’s former use.

The next time you’re out and about in the older sections of Racine, be sure to catch them while you can.

