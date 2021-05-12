Sex offenders will not be living near campground judge decides in reversal of earlier ruling

Both are Chapter 980 sex offenders, which means they have been in civil commitment for treatment.

The Village of Caledonia was able to halt the move until the court reviewed their motion for reconsideration.

In court, Laufenberg said she considered the totality of the circumstances — including the number of children who were immediate neighbors — and reversed her original order.

“Instead, I will find it is not appropriate as the plan submitted by the county committee is inadequate due to the residential placement,” she added.

In addition to the 120-day deadline, the court ordered the next potential location to have a detailed map of the proposed residence and the report of a law enforcement agency that would be involved.

“I will note for the record those particular requirements are not required under the statutes,” Laufenberg said.

Saratoga Drive

The judge determined there were multiple problems with locating the two Chapter 980 sex offenders on Saratoga Drive. In addition to the campgrounds, there was also a small child next door, another one across the street, and a recreational area nearby.