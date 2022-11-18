Sex offender to be released on Douglas Avenue

RACINE — Next month, a sex offender is to be released to live on the 1100 block of Douglas Avenue.

The Racine Police Department, in collaboration with the Division of Community Corrections, is informing the public of a sex offender release. It is this agency's belief that the release of this information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection, the RPD said in a news release. This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather to better inform the community, which creates a safer community, the RPD said.

Lupe C. Marquez is a registered sex offender. Marquez, under the supervision of the Department of Corrections (Division of Community Corrections), will be residing on the 1100 block of Douglas Avenue starting Dec. 13.

Marquez was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in 1990 and second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2003. Marquez’s victims were juveniles who he knew.

The conditions of supervision are that Marquez is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victims and he is not to consume drugs. Marquez is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. Marquez must comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Marquez is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed on these releases.