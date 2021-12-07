Sex offender released in City of Racine

RACINE — A sex offender was released in the City of Racine on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Racine Police Department, the individual is 29-year-old Anthony R. Salgado of Racine. He will be residing in the 1300 block of 16th Street.

Salgado was convicted in 2013 of second-degree sexual assault of a child. His victim was a minor female who was known to him.

Under his conditions of supervision, Salgado is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victims, and he is not to consume drugs. Salgado is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and must comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, the release said.

Salgado has served the prison sentence imposed upon him and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

"This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community which creates a safer community," the release said. "Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Please understand that such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed on these releases."

For more information, visit the Wisconsin Sex Offender Website at appsdoc.wi.gov/public/offenders