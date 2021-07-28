Severe weather may occur in Racine County tonight

The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80% chance of severe thunderstorms tonight with the potential for strong winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes to occur.

According to a news release from Racine County, clusters or lines of severe storms will track from northwestern Wisconsin to southeastern Wisconsin this evening and into early Thursday morning.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible with damaging winds as the main concern, the National Weather Service said in a news release.

"Therefore, it is important that each household has a working NOAA Weather Radio and weather apps that can provide warning," David Maack, coordinator of Racine County Emergency Management, wrote in the news release.

Maack said households must stay alert, especially when severe weather occurs at night. He noted the tornado that destroyed much of Barneveld in Iowa County in 1984 struck while residents slept.

"When severe weather is forecasted at night, somebody in the household needs to monitor weather watches and warnings. And if a watch or warning is issued, be prepared to take shelter until after the storm has passed," Maack said.

RCEM gave safety tips to follow during severe weather conditions: