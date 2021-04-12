'Severe, pervasive and persistent' | State says Burlington schools failed to address 'racially hostile environment'

“The Burlington Area School District would never intentionally treat black and brown students differently based on race,” Plank said in a statement issued Monday. “We most certainly regret leaving anyone impacted or feeling this way. We have been proactively working to reject all forms of racism, discrimination, and harassment, and share in the goal to dismantle racism in Burlington.”

‘I asked, I begged, I cried’

Garbade said school officials have repeatedly ignored her warnings about racist behavior in the schools starting in 2016, when she had one child in third grade and another in sixth grade.

Speaking at a news conference Monday with colleagues from her coalition, Garbade listed school administrators and other community leaders by name and said many had failed to address the issue of racism in the public school system.

“I asked, I begged, I cried and I pleaded for help,” she said. “I was treated as if I was the problem, instead of racism being the problem.”

The DPI — the state department which oversees public schools — found that Burlington school officials discriminated against one of Garbade’s children based on race by disciplining the child more harshly than other students for bringing a toy gun to school.