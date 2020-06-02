Several stores looted, vandalized in Racine

A broken window was also reported at Magic Supermarket, 1007 Washington Ave. at 10th Street.

Cell phone carrier stores in Racine were also dealing with the aftermath of break-ins from early Monday morning.

Boost Mobile and Metro PCS locations in Racine reported broken windows and stolen items from their stores.

Adham Awadalla, owner of Boost Mobile, 1957 Douglas Ave., said he received a call from police around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning alerting him that his store was broken into. He looked at security camera footage and found that about five to six men had thrown weights and large rocks into the glass windows and stolen every item in the store.

So far the damage and stolen items are estimated at a loss of $20,000, Awadalla said.

Awadalla also owns the Boost Mobile location at 2022 Lathrop Ave. Forty-five minutes after arriving at the Douglas Avenue store, he got another call alerting him the Lathrop Avenue location had been broken into as well. The second location had about the same costs in damage, costing Awadalla as much as $50,000 total for both stores.

However, he’s not planning on repairing the glass windows right away; he said he’s going to wait until the chaos is over.