Weather Alert

RACINE COUNTY — The following is a list of Wednesday closings. The Journal Times will attempt to update the list as we receive information.

Kansasville Elementary

North Cape Elementary

Union Grove Elementary

Union Grove High School

Waterford High School

Waterford Graded School District

Washington-Caldwell School District

