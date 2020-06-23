Several loans and grants available for Union Grove businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Village trustees recently approved loan and grant resources to support local businesses as well as attract new development to targeted areas of the Village.

There are several programs available: Union Grove Revolving Loan Fund Program ($100,000 or more), Union Grove RLF ($100,000 or less), Union Grove Small Business Relief Loans ($5,000 or less) and Union Grove matching grants.

Administration of this updated program will be coordinated by the Racine County Economic Development Corp.’s financial team, Business Lending Partners.

“Union Grove’s small businesses play a crucial role as the backbone of our community. We knew quick action along with creative thinking was going to be necessary from our board,” said Union Grove Village President Mike Aimone.

“With the help of RCEDC, we were able to put together several attractive programs that we hope local businesses will find helpful. It was our goal to make these resources easy to navigate and to make the money available right away.”

Union Grove Revolving Loan Fund Program ($100,000 or more): For larger expansion projects, the Revolving Loan Fund program is available to support the financing needs of local companies.