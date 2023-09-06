RACINE — Several people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a school bus collided with a RYDE Racine bus.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Goold and Shoop streets.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, Racine Police Department public information officer.

Wilcox said about 10 people were injured: seven or eight people on the RYDE Racine bus and two people on the school bus.

She said most people sustained minor injuries, but did not know the severity of injuries sustained by the two drivers.

“The most serious injuries were, I believe, to the drivers,” Wilcox said. “Right now our concern is for their welfare and their condition.”

Wilcox said she believed one person was treated by a Flight for Life helicopter that landed near Horlick High School.

According to Wilcox, the school bus had just dropped off its last student of the day before the accident.

She said there were two people aboard, a driver and a driver’s assistant, because it was a special education bus.

Racine Unified School District confirmed no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

“Our hearts are with those who were injured and we are waiting for an update on their condition,” said Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement.

The RYDE Racine Route 5 bus was reportedly heading southbound to the transit center when the crash happened, according to Trevor Jung, City of Racine transit and mobility director.

Jung said an additional bus was dispatched to continue serving Route 5.

The Racine police and fire departments responded to the collision.

The school bus had serious damage and was lying on its side in a yard, and the front end of the Racine bus also had visible damage.

About 100 neighbors gathered on various nearby sidewalks and yards in the aftermath of the crash.

Two tow trucks were parked near the scene.

As of 5:20 p.m., the surrounding streets were blocked, and it is unknown when the area was expected be cleared.

Jung said the transit department was working with the Racine Police Department as it investigates and that additional information would be made available as the departments continue to work together.

“We are thinking about our driver and others hurt in the collision as they have been transported to the hospital to address their injuries,” Jung said in a statement.