Several injured in crash at Douglas Avenue and High Street
Several injured in crash at Douglas Avenue and High Street

Douglas Avenue and High Street crash

A man with a sling checks his phone as a crash scene is cleared Thursday afternoon at Douglas Avenue and High Street. At least two ambulances were called to the scene, but information on the number and extent of injuries was not immediately available Thursday afternoon. Pictured is a silver Honda Accord and a SunSource Home Energy System van, which appeared to be involved in the crash. A black Chevy Impala also appeared to be involved, but is not pictured. Police at scene were not allowed to provide information to The Journal Times.

 Rachel Kubik

RACINE — Racine police and fire crews responded at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday for what appeared to be a three-vehicle crash Douglas Avenue and High Street.

The damaged vehicles came to rest at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and High Street. A silver Honda Accord, a black Chevy Impala and a SunSource Home Energy System van appeared to be involved in the crash.

Several ambulances were called to the scene, but information regarding  injuries or cause of the crash was not available as of Thursday afternoon.

