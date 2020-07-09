Several injured in crash at Douglas Avenue and High Street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine police and fire crews responded at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday for what appeared to be a three-vehicle crash Douglas Avenue and High Street.

The damaged vehicles came to rest at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and High Street. A silver Honda Accord, a black Chevy Impala and a SunSource Home Energy System van appeared to be involved in the crash.

Several ambulances were called to the scene, but information regarding injuries or cause of the crash was not available as of Thursday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.