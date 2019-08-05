RACINE — Several Racine Unified schools have new directing principals going into the 2019-20 school year.
The shift, which is not uncommon this time of year, includes new leadership at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, marking the third principal there in two years.
Julian Thomas ElementaryAnisa Diaz is taking over the principal role at Julian Thomas this year, moving up from assistant principal at that school. Diaz is taking over for Janet Colvin, who came to Julian Thomas last fall. Colvin replaced Demetri Beekman, who was moved from Julian Thomas to Mitchell last October.
Dan Thielen, Unified’s chief of schools, said their past year together at Julian Thomas gave Diaz a chance to learn from Colvin.
“We felt this was a prime opportunity to allow Anisa to elevate into that directing principalship at Julian Thomas,” Thielen said. That allows the district to take Colvin’s skill set and her strengths and move her to another school.
Although teachers and parents were upset about Beekman’s transfer to Mitchell last year, as he’s been credited with putting the school on a positive trajectory, Thielen said the teachers seem pleased with the promotion of Diaz.
“They’re excited,” Thielen said. “Many of the staff have reached out to me and are excited about the opportunity for Ms. Diaz and the connections that she’s made with families and students and they feel that she’s going to be a strong leader for them and continue the things that Mr. Beekman started and Ms. Colvin took over.”
Roosevelt Elementary
After her short stint last year at Julian Thomas, Colvin will move again this year to directing principal at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romayne Ave. Before moving to Julian Thomas, Colvin served as principal at Goodland Elementary, 4800 Graceland Blvd., which is now home to RUSD Montessori School.
North Park Elementary
Les Hunt, who has been with the district for many years, is staying on as principal at North Park Elementary, 4748 Elizabeth St., Caledonia, after taking over as interim principal at the school last spring. Hunt previously worked as assistant principal at Jefferson Lighthouse, 1722 W. Sixth St., and Olympia Brown Elementary, 2115 5½ Mile Road, Caledonia.
Wadewitz Elementary
Lee Waechter is the new principal at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St., replacing Chad Chapin, who moved to Unified’s central office to serve as deputy chief of schools. Waechter has worked for Unified for some time, most recently as a special education supervisor, but has previous experience in a principal role.
Jerstad-Agerholm K-8
The only directing principal set to come to Unified from outside the district is Kristen Reed, who is taking over at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8, 3535 LaSalle St. She most recently worked as principal at Destiny High School, an independent Christian high school in Milwaukee.
Mitchell K-8
The Journal Times reported in June that Priscilla Marquez would be taking over as principal at Mitchell K-8 on July 1, after Demetri Beekman left Unified for a position with the School District of Waukesha.
Marquez formerly served as assistant principal at Mitchell, 2701 Drexel Ave., but was most recently principal at Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave.
Thielen praised Marquez’s leadership abilities and said she’s already been meeting with staff and putting together a plan for the coming school year.
“She has a lot of familiarity with the staff, the families,” Thielen said. “We obviously think very highly of her.”
Fratt Elementary School
Heather Bennett is taking over as interim principal at Fratt Elementary, filling the vacancy left when Priscilla Marquez moved to Mitchell. Bennett has worked for Unified for nine years, most recently as assistant principal at Gifford K-8 School, 8332 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia.
Promoting from within
Thielen said that while the district is always looking to hire the best candidate for the job, it also invests a lot in its staff in an effort to grow their skills.
“I feel really good about the people that we have going into these new positions,” Thielen said. “Especially some people who have worked their way up the ranks and are very strong leaders. I’m excited to see them in their professional growth and to lead schools and to help them lead the district and serve kids the best way we possibly can.”
