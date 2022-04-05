Seven new faces set to join Racine County Board

Updated: The headline and first sentence of this story initially misstated how many new faces were elected to the County Board. It has now been corrected.

Of 21 districts represented by the Racine County Board, seven will have a new representative after Tuesday's election.

Newcomers Jessica Lee Malacara, Olga White, Marlo Harmon and Ed Chart had the easiest job of it, as the supervisors they are replacing — Russell Clark, Kelly Kruse, Brett Nielsen and Thomas Pringle, respectively — did not seek re-election.

The only incumbent seeking re-election to lose a seat was Steve Smetana of the City of Racine. Tom Rutkowski, a high school teacher and environmental advocate, took 658 votes to Smetana's 439.

Two other incumbents did not seek re-election: Q.A. Shakoor II of Racine and Mike Dawson of Burlington.

Marcus West, a current City of Racine alderman, will now also represent the city on the County Board, replacing Shakoor. He received 280 votes, winning by a significant margin over the other candidate, Genie Webb, who received 168 votes.

Taylor Wishau, a current Burlington Area School Board candidate supported by conservatives and endorsed by several of the area's leading Republicans, received 827 votes to Judi Adams' 738 en route to winning the race to represent District 21.

Four other incumbents held off challengers:

District 9 Supervisor Eric Hopkins defeated current City of Racine Alderman Henry Perez, one of the few conservatives on the Racine City Council, 624 votes to 563.

Longtime District 11 Supervisor Robert Miller of Mount Pleasant won by a comfortable margin over his challenger, Amanda Bengston. Miller took 867 votes to Bengston's 476.

In Caledonia, District 15 Supervisor John Wisch defeated Christian de Jong, an adjunct instructor at Gateway Technical College, 738 votes to 688.

Challenger Keith Cruise, a Horlick High School teacher, received fewer than half of the votes cast in Caledonia's District 17. Cruise received 527 votes to incumbent Robert Grove's 1,177.

