CALEDONIA — The Interstate 94 bridge over Seven Mile Road is about to be “demolished,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, Seven Mile Road under I-94 is expected to be closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Additional overnight full closures of Seven Mile Road under I-94 are scheduled to occur on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 14-15.
Construction is weather dependent and is subject to change.
Drivers are encouraged to use the frontage roads, county Highway G, Ryan Road and state Highway 38 to get around the closure.
Businesses and residents should be aware that there will be noise and dust associated with the I-94 bridge demolition. Steps will be taken to minimize these effects, WisDOT officials said.
