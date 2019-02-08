Try 1 month for 99¢
Trucks on Interstate 94

Trucks are seen traveling through Racine County on Interstate 94 on June 24, 2015.

 GREGORY SHAVER, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

CALEDONIA — The Interstate 94 bridge over Seven Mile Road is about to be “demolished,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, Seven Mile Road under I-94 is expected to be closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional overnight full closures of Seven Mile Road under I-94 are scheduled to occur on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 14-15.

Construction is weather dependent and is subject to change.

Drivers are encouraged to use the frontage roads, county Highway G, Ryan Road and state Highway 38 to get around the closure.

Businesses and residents should be aware that there will be noise and dust associated with the I-94 bridge demolition. Steps will be taken to minimize these effects, WisDOT officials said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments