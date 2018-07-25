MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group, along with general contractor M+W/Gilbane, announced yet another 37 Wisconsin-based companies that have received contracts for the upcoming stage of construction on the planned 120,000-square-foot multipurpose building at the Foxconn campus. This round of agreements is focused on caulking, painting, lighting and roofing projects.
Six of the companies awarded contracts are based in Racine County.
Five of them — Carlson Racine Roofing & Sheet (in a joint venture with Milwaukee’s Langer Roofing and Sheet Metal); Aerial Specialists Inc.; Hiram Power; and Postorino Decorating Inc. — are based in the City of Racine. Jasperson Sod Farms is based in the Town of Norway, and Witte Supply Co. is located in the Town of Waterford.
Ten of the remaining 31 companies, in addition to Langer, are based in either Milwaukee County or Kenosha County, including DK Contractors in Pleasant Prairie for excavation and Dickow Cyzak Tile Company in Kenosha.
“We are excited to see this strong team assembled and ready to work on this project,” Dr. Louis Woo, the special assistant to Foxconn’s founder, said in a press release, echoing the business’s “Wisconsin First” commitment. “We are very pleased to have selected companies representing all corners of the Badger State to be part of this significant project which would contribute to Wisconsin’s economic transformation.”
Construction on the facility is expected to begin next month and be finished before the end of the year.
Foxconn praised several of the companies for commitments to hiring veterans and minority populations, including DK Contractors and Hiram Power.
Hiram, 2811 Carlisle Ave., has been hired as a lighting supplier. It is a minority-owned business that was founded in 2005.
Carlson, 2401 Eaton Lane, will provide roofing services for the facility. Aerial Specialists, 1760 State St., plans to offer equipment rentals. Postorino Decorating, 1101 Mound Ave., has been called on for painting and staining services. Jasperson, 21521 Olson Road, and Witte, 32409 High Drive, will both be landscape suppliers.
