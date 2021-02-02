 Skip to main content
Seven cats, one guinea pig killed in Dover house fire that destroyed home and detached garage
HOUSE FIRE

Seven cats, one guinea pig killed in Dover house fire that destroyed home and detached garage

DOVER — A house fire that killed seven cats and a guinea pig is still under investigation, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call from the 600 block of North Britton Road in the Town of Dover.

The homeowner stated their dining room was on fire and the family believed a space heater had caused the fire, according to the press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office, the Racine County Fire Task Force and multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

At the time of the fire, a father and son were home and were able to get out safely along with three dogs. But seven cats and a guinea pig were not able to be saved.

The home and its attached garage were a complete loss, officials said. One vehicle also was destroyed in the fire.

North Britton Road was closed for approximately 5 hours for fire equipment.

Another blaze

There was another major west-end fire for which multiple crews were called on to extinguish Tuesday morning, this one destroying six school buses in the Town of Burlington. Local, Page A7

