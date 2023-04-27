RACINE — The Racine County 911 Emergency line is back up and running after a brief outage Thursday.

Racine County residents were asked to call alternative numbers, instead of 911, due to the outage.

In a news release, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said the communications center was unable to receive or process emergency calls around noon Thursday.

RCSO said service returned around 12:15 p.m. and that the outage was caused by an upgrade being performed by AT&T.

911 and the non-emergency number, 262-886-2300, are operating as usual, according to RSCO.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 26, 2023 Today's mugshots: April 26 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Kali Reaves NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Kali Reaves, 4000 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). Matthew Rice Matthew Rice, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct. Nicholas S. Johnson Nicholas S. Johnson, 700 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.