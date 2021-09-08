 Skip to main content
Sept. 9-28: Upcoming days, times and places City of Racine residents can get paid up to $200 to get vaccinated
The City of Racine is offering $50-100 incentives for city residents to get vaccinated. Additionally, at least through Sept. 19, the State of Wisconsin is offering an additional $100 for first doses.

Thursday, Sept. 9

• Park High School (main entrance), 1901 12th St., 3:30-5 p.m., Main Entrance

• Horlick High School (tennis court entrance, 2119 Rapids Drive, 3-5 p.m., Tennis Court Entrance

• Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

• Racine Public Library during Fall Literacy Fest, 75 Seventh St., 3-5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12

• Emaus Lutheran Church (outdoors), 1925 Summit Ave., 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13

• Mitchell K8 School parking lot, 2701 Drexel Ave., 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• North Pointe United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 3825 Erie St., 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

• Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

• The REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave., 5:45-7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

• Outdoors at Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, 10 a.m.-Noon

• Downtown Party on the Pavement, outdoor at the southeast corner of Park Avenue & Sixth Street, Noon-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

• Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

• Healthcare Network, 500 Wisconsin Ave., 1-5 p.m.

• Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., 3-6 p.m.

• Case High School Football Game, 7345 Washington Ave., 6:30-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Goodwill Industries, 1630 Enterprise Drive, 1-5 p.m.

