Sept. 9-28: Upcoming days, times and places City of Racine residents can get paid up to $200 to get vaccinated

The City of Racine is offering $50-100 incentives for city residents to get vaccinated. Additionally, at least through Sept. 19, the State of Wisconsin is offering an additional $100 for first doses.
Thursday, Sept. 9
• Park High School (main entrance), 1901 12th St., 3:30-5 p.m., Main Entrance
• Horlick High School (tennis court entrance, 2119 Rapids Drive, 3-5 p.m., Tennis Court Entrance
• Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
• Racine Public Library during Fall Literacy Fest, 75 Seventh St., 3-5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
• Emaus Lutheran Church (outdoors), 1925 Summit Ave., 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
• Mitchell K8 School parking lot, 2701 Drexel Ave., 4-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• North Pointe United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 3825 Erie St., 2-4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
• Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
• The REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave., 5:45-7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
• Outdoors at Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, 10 a.m.-Noon
• Downtown Party on the Pavement, outdoor at the southeast corner of Park Avenue & Sixth Street, Noon-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
• Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
• Healthcare Network, 500 Wisconsin Ave., 1-5 p.m.
• Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., 3-6 p.m.
• Case High School Football Game, 7345 Washington Ave., 6:30-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
• Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Goodwill Industries, 1630 Enterprise Drive, 1-5 p.m.