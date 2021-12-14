Separating fact from fiction on Racine's Lakeview Park

RACINE — There has been a lot of talk on Racine’s north side regarding Lakeview Park of late, and not all of it has been accurate.

Public meeting on Zoom A virtual public discussion regarding Lakeview Park plans is scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To participate in the session, visit www.pandfconsultants.com and click “Register for the Lakeview Park Community Conversation” in the top right corner of the page.

For one, there is no plan to get rid of the park — which includes tennis courts, green space, a basketball court and playground — which sits across Goold Street from the Racine Zoo. But there is a plan that could change what is next to the park, and that could shrink the amount of open land that is currently part of it.

The park exists on two separate parcels that split the park into easterly and westerly portions, although there is not any real delineation between the parcels, each of which takes up about half of the 4.5 total acres.

For decades, there had been a community center and later a senior center in the park, to the northeast of the tennis and basketball courts and east of the playground. But in recent years, it has been largely empty.

It’s no secret that the City of Racine wants to improve its aging housing stock. So, when Milwaukee-based real estate firm F Street Development Group said it wanted to at least consider building some kind of housing and/or mixed-use project at the park, the city in October entered into a 12-month exclusivity agreement with F Street for considering options for the property.

“Since a fire at Lakeview Park, the City of Racine has hoped to reimagine and revitalize Lakeview Park to include better public community center space with new outdoor amenities to serve the beach and neighborhood,” the city said in a statement last month. The fire led to a $967,000 insurance settlement for the city, which the mayor's office said was not quite enough to raze the building and construct something new.

There’s also the parallel objective of getting new construction in the City of Racine. Without new construction within the city limits, the city (due to a state law passed almost a decade ago) is unable to increase its tax levy by a vote of its elected officials. Mayor Cory Mason and other city leaders cite this inability to freely set tax rates as the primary reason city employees’ benefits were cut two years ago.

F Street also has a history of the mixed-use developments the city wants, including “The 42,” a project that includes a brewery, restaurant, office space and multi-faceted office space in Milwaukee’s largely vacated brewery district.

The city has not stated it has any plans to get rid of the park entirely, and has indicated that this is not within the realm of possibility. Director of City Development Bill Bowers said in a statement last month that “our hope is that we can improve public amenities, build better community space, and make the park more accessible and inviting to everyone looking to enjoy the lakefront.”

Mason's administration also has shown a willingness to lower costs for developers by offering incentive packages, such as taxpayers covering planning costs and offering tax breaks to developers who fulfill goals.

There are no plans locked into place for construction or demolition to occur there. In October, The city's agreement with F Street gives the firm one year “to study and present possible options, which could incorporate private investment such as residential housing.”

Still, community members are worried about losing the park.

“For the same reason we don’t have a McDonald’s on the rim of the Grand Canyon, it (Lakeview Park) should not be for sale. Ever,” Mary Gehne of Racine wrote in a letter to the editor published by The Journal Times on Nov. 7. “We need a community center with accessibility to lakefront views from above beach/sand level. We need public restrooms for Zoo Beach. We need a positive gathering space complemented by the surrounding playground, basketball court and sports field already well-used and appreciated in the park.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.