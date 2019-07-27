RACINE — Scott Terry began the meeting by asking a group of Park High School students where they see themselves in three years.
Almost invariably, the students said they see themselves in college.
“Right on,” Terry said.
Such is the ebb and flow of an average session of the Sentinel Mentors, a black youth mentoring group that Terry founded in 2017 for black teens in Racine. The group has influenced the lives of dozens of young African Americans in Racine since its beginnings with weekly meetups and even a nationwide college tour.
“This is all positive,” Terry said in an interview. “It’s all us.”
Terry, a technical education teacher at Starbuck Middle School, said he started the Sentinel Mentors to help set kids on a path to success and because he found there was a lack of opportunity for black kids to come together in schools to discuss hard-hitting issues in a safe environment.
“Many of our children can relate to someone being incarcerated, can connect with someone being murdered, killed,” Terry said. “They can connect with those things that many other people don’t have experience with. So, that’s trauma. Trauma, you need to have a vehicle and means to talk about that and address that and create these sort of safe spaces. When we talk about these things in the community, they affect us. They don’t just go away because school starts.”
The Mentors
James Spencer, a member of the first group of Sentinel Mentors, said the group helped him focus on improving his grades and bring more positivity into his life. Spencer was raised in Atlanta and moved to Racine with his mother and sister in 2016 after his grades started slipping, causing him to get kicked off his school basketball team.
After enrolling at Case High School, Spencer met Terry and immediately formed a bond.
“You don’t get something like this often, especially a group who’s done real things and is still making things happen,” Spencer said.
One of the highlights from Spencer’s time with the Mentors, he said, was going to Mitchell Middle School and talking to students there to try to set them on a right path, away from their “tough guy mentality.”
“They are going to grow out of those things, because it’s a transitional stage,” Spencer said. “They just got to learn, and things just have to happen in life, maturing and getting older and realizing that this stuff isn’t a game.”
Spencer is currently attending Gateway Technical College and plans to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside once he has 30 credits.
Chloe McClain, 17, and Dominick Hannon, 16, are going into their senior year at Park High School. They are two current Sentinel Mentors who both went on the group’s college tour in spring.
“It (the tour) was an eye-opener, for sure, and I’ve just been going with them since,” Hannon said.
McClain said the group has taught her real-world lessons that she never learned in school.
“It gets all of our young people stronger-minded, because this generation is so weak-minded on every level,” she said.
Everyone learns
The lessons extend past just the children. Terry said leading the group has been a learning experience for him as well. The students are diverse in their family backgrounds, ethnic heritage and life experiences.
“Everybody brings something to the table, and oftentimes that person may not even know what they bring to the table,” Terry said. “But as an educator like me, in my role, that’s what my job is: to help people understand what they bring to the table.”
The Mentors have bonded through discussing stereotypes, traumatic experiences and their life aspirations. And all through the way, Terry has urged every one of them to improve their standing in life and achieve their goals.
“The cool thing about this group is it doesn’t matter where you are academically. It doesn’t matter what’s going on in your household,” Terry said. “You’ve got someone here for you.”
Anyone wanting to learn more about the group can search Sentinel Mentors on Facebook or go to sentinelmentors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.