RACINE — The Sentinel Mentors, a black youth mentoring initiative based in Racine, aims to help prepare parents and students for the coming school year and beyond with its education summit, set for Saturday.
Daryl Carter, co-founder of Sentinel Mentors, said the summit is meant to bring African American parents up to speed on what’s happening with their children.
The summit, set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 424 Center St., is for parents of any student enrolled in a public, private or charter school in Racine. The Racine Family YMCA is a co-sponsor of the event.
Scott Terry, the other co-founder of Sentinel Mentors, said the event will give parents the resources to better navigate the school system.
“Our kids tend to not have the best experiences in the education system,” he said. “We’re looking to help change that. We want our kids and our families to have the best experiences inside the walls of these schools and also the best experiences with school staff.”
The event is to include a keynote address by Dr. Kevin Brown, regarding the state of education for black children.
Brown is the assistant superintendent of secondary education for Columbia Public Schools in Missouri, but previously worked for Racine Unified for 20 years.
Breakout sessions
One breakout session, led by Tasia White, principal at 21st Century Preparatory School, will teach parents about individual education plans or IEPs.
“A lot of parents don’t have the slightest idea what an IEP is all about and everything that it entails,” Carter said.
A former Racine Unified employee, a current Kenosha Unified employee and a father of a student with an IEP, Carter has been on both sides of the table when talking about the plans. He said the schools sometimes get the plans wrong and parents should learn how to advocate for their child.
Another breakout, led by Terry, is to focus on the parent-teacher relationship. Terry is a technical education teacher at Starbuck Middle School. This session aims to give parents the tools to take ownership of their involvement in their child’s academic success.
“Oftentimes there’s a big communication barrier between teachers and parents so we want to help bridge that, fix that communication, cultural gap,” Terry said.
Another session, led by Julani Byan, is to focus on college and technical college readiness.
“It’s not just about getting to college, it’s about finishing and graduating,” Terry said.
At the summit, parents can also learn about the Historically Black Colleges and Universities spring break tour.
The tour takes students from Chicago and southeastern Wisconsin to visit HBCU sites in other parts of the country.
Carter was a chaperone for last year’s tour, and out of about 160 students, he said only a handful were from Racine.
“I kind of made it my mission to help Racine fill up a bus this year,” he said.
Also on Saturday, Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien plans to be present and Sentinel Mentors plans to launch its Black Parent Network. The network is intended to help parents meet one another, and encourage them to get on the parent portal to keep track of their child’s progress.
“We’re just here to support our families, support our children, give opportunities,” Terry said.
Parents can register for the summit at sentinelmentors.com.
