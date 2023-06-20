BURLINGTON — John Maltby does not really like talking about his health history, which includes one heart transplant during his 40s and another in his 60s.

But the 74-year-old Burlington man is glad he got a chance to share those intensely personal experiences as part of a living history video project at the Burlington Senior Activity Center.

Organizers are gathering life stories from dozens of seniors to educate future generations and give older residents a chance to be heard.

Maltby, who seized the opportunity to promote organ donation, said the “Tell Your Story” project is a worthwhile exercise in sharing testimonials that might otherwise be forgotten forever.

“I don’t talk about my life much,” he said. “But it’s something that needs to be out there more.”

The Burlington Senior Activity Center launched the project with a $15,000 grant from the United Way of Racine County. The grant paid for video recording equipment and other materials being used to interview seniors and preserve their memories.

The interviews are taking place inside the city-owned senior center at 587 E. State St. In some cases, seniors are being interviewed by their grandchildren or other loved ones.

Organizers hope to recruit and interview 50 residents during the next year.

Patti McNamee Rosenberg, executive director of the center, said many senior citizens feel like nobody listens to them.

The living history project is a way of “empowering” seniors, she said, by sending a message that their life experiences are worth knowing about.

Rosenberg is conducting many of the interviews, using prepared questions to make sure important topics are not overlooked. Each interview lasts about an hour.

Some of the interview subjects, she said, are probably talking about their lives in detail for the first time.

“We have to get their stories. I don’t want to lose their stories,” she said. “It’s so they know they’re being heard. And they’re important. Who they are, and why they lived, is important.”

Since the project began in May, about 10 seniors have been interviewed.

Dawn Collova, 76, said she wishes that she had spent more time getting to know the older generations when she was young.

Collova volunteered for the “Tell Your Story” project in the hope that her grandchildren and others will learn from her experiences.

The project, she said, could “wake a few people up” about the vitality of today’s older residents.

“We’re not just a bunch of old people,” she said. “Everybody’s got a story.”

Each completed video is shared with the interview subject, and will be preserved at the senior center.

Organizers hope the videos also can be maintained elsewhere, possibly at the Burlington Historical Society or the Burlington Public Library.

Senior center staffer Marge Luekeke is helping to recruit and schedule more interviews, while volunteer Denis Donohoe is handling technical direction.

John Park and his wife, Betty Park, both 80, arrived at the senior center together last Thursday to be interviewed. Each spent an hour with Rosenberg.

John Park said he looked forward to reminiscing about his life and sharing his experiences.

Burlington has many interesting residents who are not well known in the community, Park said.

The result, he said, could be significant snapshots of Wisconsin life in the early 21st century.

“Sociologists of the future may say, ‘Here’s some life stories,’” he said.

Betty Park said she was impressed that the senior center’s project was so well organized and structured.

Park said she enjoyed sharing her stories, and was surprised at becoming a little emotional during the interview.

“We are all people in this community,” she said. “And everybody is fascinating when you sit down and talk with them.”

Healthiest states for seniors Which states are the most and least healthy for senior populations? #50. Mississippi #49. Louisiana #48. Kentucky #47. West Virginia #46. Oklahoma #45. Alabama #44. Arkansas #43. Nevada #42. Missouri #41. New Mexico #40. Georgia #39. Tennessee #38. Texas #37. Ohio #36. South Carolina #35. Indiana #34. North Carolina #33. Illinois #32. New York #31. Michigan #30. Pennsylvania #29. New Jersey #28. Florida #27. Kansas #26. California #25. Wyoming #24. Alaska #23. Arizona #22. North Dakota #21. Iowa #20. Montana #19. Delaware #18. Rhode Island #17. South Dakota #16. Virginia #15. Idaho #14. Wisconsin #13. Maine #12. Oregon #11. Nebraska #10. Massachusetts #9. Maryland #8. Washington #7. Hawaii #6. New Hampshire #5. Colorado #4. Connecticut #3. Minnesota #2. Vermont #1. Utah