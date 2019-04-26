MOUNT PLEASANT — A senior-living facility could soon be coming to the Foxconn area.
Tree of Life, which is not connected to the Foxconn Technology Group, is proposing to build a 15-bed complex on two neighboring parcels of land at 11310 and 11326 Durand Ave., an area that in total is slightly less than two acres.
The land is zoned currently agricultural uses, and Tree of Life officials are requesting that the parcels be rezoned to residential multi-family.
On Wednesday, the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission recommended that the Village Board approve the rezoning and a conditional-use permit for the project.
The proposed senior living facility is within the boundaries for tax incremental district No. 5, which was set up for the Foxconn development.
If approved by the Village Board, taxes on the property would go to paying off costs related to infrastructure improvements for the TID, which won’t close until the 2040s.
Service impact debated
At a public hearing on the zoning request held on Tuesday, the day before the Plan Commission meeting, village Trustee Gary Feest took issue with possibly approving the facility in the TID.
He suggested that South Shore Fire Department paramedics would likely be responding to the facility more frequently than to typical residences and apartment complexes in the village.
“So here we have yet another classic example of our village taxpayers fronting the services in this TID,” Feest opined.
Sam Schultz, community development director for the village, said having some kind of business within the TID, other than Foxconn, can help the village.
“From a fiscal perspective, additional development will help close the TID faster,” Schultz said. “Our goal is to close that TID as quickly as possible … every little bit helps.”
Village President Dave DeGroot said he did not agree that Tuesday's public hearing was the best place to discuss how the facility would operate in relation to village services.
“If you’re talking about ambulance services, those fees still go to the Fire Department … It doesn’t stay in the TID,” DeGroot said. “So I think your question is moot.”
Schultz agreed, adding that the TID does include funds for police and fire services — "the only TID in the state that allows that,” Schultz said.
How many acres has foxconn been given? 500? IDK, but we rushed to snap up 3,000. We better fill it with some tax paying entities, quickly! So this would be 502, oh wait Cape is going to temporarily get 10, so that's 512 down and 2,488 to go! Magic 8 Ball, Is Mt. Pleasant going bankrupt in less than 5 years? Answer....It is decidedly so!
