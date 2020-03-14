Senior living facilities on lockdown

Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road, Mount Pleasant, is mostly on lockdown due to the coronavirus as well. Entry to the facility is restricted for all nonessential personnel, vendors and contractors, except for preapproved visits. The only visitors allowed are family of hospice patients.

The building has posted signs at the entrance that instruct visitors not to enter if they have symptoms of respiratory infection.

“We are acutely aware that we care for an extremely vulnerable population,” Ridgewood Administrator Scott Myers said in a statement. “In our ongoing effort to limit the spread of the seasonal flu as well as the novel coronavirus, we have taken additional precautionary measures to protect our residents, their families and our staff.”

Any individual who is permitted into the Ridgewood building is required to adhere to proper hand and respiratory hygiene protocols and must complete a health and travel history questionnaire at a sign-in kiosk before entering the main common areas. Visitors must also have their temperature taken.

These changes are in effect until March 27. All non-essential services and activities for Ridgewood have also been canceled for the rest of March.

‘Cautious for our Seniors’