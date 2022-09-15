Senators to FEMA: Give the Midwest a chance at being awarded disaster mitigation money

MOUNT PLEASANT — In 2018, Congress reformed how communities receive federal funds they can use to protect themselves against disasters, money that could be used for things like floodwalls, flood mitigation systems, or strengthening lakeside cliffs and breakwaters as seen along the coastline of Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and much of the rest of eastern Wisconsin.
But since then, most of the money has not gone to cities like Racine, Kenosha or Milwaukee. Rather, funds have disproportionately gone to communities on the East Coast and West Coast.
People are also reading…
A draft of a bipartisan letter — provided exclusively to The Journal Times Thursday morning — co-signed by U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, and John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican — will call on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to change its policies to make it easier for central U.S. states to win money that could be used to build defenses against storms and other disasters.
Building resilience
The 2018 congressional reforms led to the creation of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program. Through it, communities can request money for projects that communities can build to make their infrastructure more resilient to things like natural disasters and long-term erosion.
However, the country’s coastal states, in addition to Utah, combined have received more than 90% of the funds since the program's creation four years ago. More than 81% of the U.S. population resides in coastal states, on approximately 57% of the nation’s land area, according to the National Ocean Economics Program.
The letter from Baldwin and Hoeven to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell stated: “For example, Wisconsin, along with 14 other states, earned FEMA’s approval for an enhanced state mitigation plan, yet applicants within the state were not recognized for this work when applying for competitive BRIC grants … We remain concerned that future rounds of BRIC funding will continue to demonstrate a heavy bias toward projects in coastal states at the expense of non-coastal ones."
The letter noted that in the second round of BRIC applications, of the 53 applications approved by FEMA, only one was within the three FEMA Regions 5, 6 and 7, which include the Midwest, South, and about half of the Great Plains states.
The Village of Mount Pleasant is currently nearing the end of a lengthy, competitive BRIC application process that launched in January 2021. In it, the village is seeking a $1.25 million grant to replace a fast-eroding retaining wall built in the 1980s along Lake Michigan, below Lake Park.
Mount Pleasant was told by FEMA in May that communities that receive money through this round of BRIC grants are expected to find out if their applications were successful no later than Sept. 30.