Senators to FEMA: Give the Midwest a chance at being awarded disaster mitigation money

Preventing is cheaper than rebuilding

“The relentless cycle of disaster, rebuild, repeat has many coastal residents feeling numb and helpless. And climate scientists say we can expect more frequent, more powerful storms in the future,” journalist Bill Whitaker of CBS's "60 Minutes" reported after Hurricane Florence ravaged the Carolinas in fall 2018. But in the Netherlands, a country where about one-third of the land is below sea level, there has been mass investment in flood prevention that’s been so successful that residents largely don’t bother getting flood insurance.

By investing in prevention rather than rebuilding with little new defenses, Holland’s coastal communities tend to be a much safer place than American cities prone to be in the paths of hurricanes. The equivalent of more than $1 billion per year is spent by the Netherlands per year on its flood infrastructure alone.

When Whitaker asked the Dutch “Water Ambassador” Henk Ovink about why the country invested half-a-billion dollars in the 1990s to build two mobile storm surge barriers each the size of the Eiffel Tower near the mouth of the Port of Rotterdam that are activated less often than once a decade, Ovink replied: “$150 billion were lost in New Orleans (after Hurricane Katrina in 2005). … I don’t think I need to say more. How many people were killed? … We (in the Netherlands) don’t have those damages.” Nobody in the Netherlands has died from flooding since thousands perished during a massive North Sea flood in 1953.

In Rotterdam, the Netherlands's second-most populous city, even underground parking garages are designed to become reservoirs for storm runoff in dire situations. That level of planning is rarely seen in the U.S.