Senator Baldwin visits Racine business owners trying to bounce back from pandemic

RACINE — Yolanda Coleman opened her store, Plush Clothing, in 2019. Coleman had recently received a breast cancer diagnosis. Little did she know a pandemic was right around the corner.
Coleman shared her story Thursday with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who visited Racine during a walking tour of local businesses.
Plush Clothing was one of 22 new stores to open in Racine in 2019. Among the other tour stops for Baldwin were Market on Main, 2 Swift Suits, Plumb Gold Jewelry, SheaBrojae’s Natural Expressions, Lornacopia and Maple Table.
Baldwin, as well as business owners, noted that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to be felt as businesses attempt to bounce back to pre-pandemic times. But, for many businesses, pre-pandemic times do not exist, which can make it difficult to get assistance.
Eric Dogans’ shop, 2 Swift Suits, had been open for only six months before the pandemic closed its doors. Dogans faced challenges securing support for his store, resulting in his inventory being much the same as it was when he first opened, leaving him frustrated.
“We really haven’t had the funding to be able to offer more products,” Dogans told the senator. “That’s one of the issues that I’m really having a hard time trying to grasp, because you’re seeing major companies, and these guys are getting hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in grants and loans. Then you have someone, independent and smaller, like myself — we’ve gone through some hard times qualifying.”
While Plumb Gold, originally Racine Artist Workshop, has been around since 1976, Austin Schultz became the owner in 2015. In November of 2019, Schultz expanded into the building next door, creating Plumb Silver, just before the pandemic would erupt.
Schultz, while he had to temporarily lay off his staff, was able to rehire everyone, and felt the effects of the pandemic on his business. Like many other business owners, Schultz wanted to know what Congress has planned to continue supporting small businesses.
“We were down; gross profits were down by 15% last year, and our sales were down 23%. So we had big losses,” he told Baldwin. “It will take some time to come back from that.”
Baldwin touted the American Rescue Plan, which includes an increased Child Tax Credit. In two weeks, families with children under the age of 17 will receive the first of the monthly payments. Those with children under six will receive $300 while those with children over six will receive $250 per child. Baldwin said this would put more money in people’s pockets.
Beyond the American Rescue Plan, Baldwin said she supports continuing the Paycheck Protection Program as well as sector specific aid, such as Restaurant Revitalization Funds.
But, she told the Racine business owners, more support from Washington might be a “tall order.”
“I support that. However, I am certainly hearing grumbling from some of my colleagues that ‘We shouldn’t have even done the last round’ and ‘The pandemic is over,’” Baldwin said. “So, I just want to be real, and frank, that I think it is going to be a tall order to get more, specifically, funding for small businesses.”
Baldwin, though, said she remains optimistic moving forward, as bipartisan efforts have been evident with the latest infrastructure plan, The America Jobs Plan, which looks to invest $1.2 trillion on infrastructure improvements.
The American Rescue Plan, Baldwin said, was an “enormous investment” in moving forward from the pandemic, but that there is more to come.
“We have more in store, like the America Families Plan and American Jobs plan, which is a really big investment in infrastructure and manufacturing,” Baldwin said. “So, we have more work to do.”