Sen. Van Wanggaard: 'this isn’t about protesting anymore'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Wisconsin State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, has released a statement regarding the protests and riots in Madison last night – and he is not happy.

“Forgive my language, but I don’t care about being 'senatorial' anymore. The time for platitudes is over. This is bullshit," he said in the statement.

“The role of police is to protect life first, property second. Last night in Madison, Madison police did neither. An innocent bystander, a state senator who has largely stood with the BLM movement, was attacked for watching and taking a picture."

Wanggaard was referring to State Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, of whom Wanggaard said he will be praying for. Carpenter got punched when he was en route to the Capitol to get some work done late Tuesday evening and stopped to take a photo of the riots.

But that's not all Wanggaard was upset about.

“The statue of a Civil War hero who literally gave his life freeing slaves was beheaded. A statue representing women’s rights was torn down. There was destruction at the Capitol and an attempt to start the City/County building of the most liberal city and county in Wisconsin on fire," he said. “This isn’t about protesting anymore. This is about mindless violence and destruction."