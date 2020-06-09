Sen. Ron Johnson questions USPS's request for COVID-19 bailout since revenue is up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and two Republican Congressmen have called for the United States Postal Service to revise its request for COVID-19 aid after the USPS made more money in the past three months than it did over the same period last year.

In a letter to Postmaster General Megan Brennan, who is a Democrat, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ga., and Rep. Jody Hice, and Johnson pointed out that “in the first eleven weeks of the crisis,” USPS reported that its revenues were more than $330 million higher than the same period in 2019.

The letter pointed out that this increase in revenue was “a much different result than what USPS projected” when it requested $25 billion “to cover losses attributable to COVID-19.”

That request included USPS projecting “it would lose an additional $13 billion, directly attributable to COVID-19, from April through the end of fiscal year 2020” and another $10 billion loss in 2021.

Considering the unexpected increase in revenue, Johnson and his colleagues have questioned why so much aid should be directed at the often financially struggling USPS.