Sen. Ron Johnson questions USPS's request for COVID-19 bailout since revenue is up

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and two Republican Congressmen have called for the United States Postal Service to revise its request for COVID-19 aid after the USPS made more money in the past three months than it did over the same period last year.
In a letter to Postmaster General Megan Brennan, who is a Democrat, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ga., and Rep. Jody Hice, and Johnson pointed out that “in the first eleven weeks of the crisis,” USPS reported that its revenues were more than $330 million higher than the same period in 2019.
The letter pointed out that this increase in revenue was “a much different result than what USPS projected” when it requested $25 billion “to cover losses attributable to COVID-19.”
That request included USPS projecting “it would lose an additional $13 billion, directly attributable to COVID-19, from April through the end of fiscal year 2020” and another $10 billion loss in 2021.
Considering the unexpected increase in revenue, Johnson and his colleagues have questioned why so much aid should be directed at the often financially struggling USPS.
“Although we appreciate the complexity of forecasting the economic impact of this unprecedented crisis, we are concerned that the fiscal reality has rendered the projection of $13 billion in losses unrealistic,” the letter states.
Large-scale reforms to the Postal Service, including reducing the number of days mail is delivered and continuing to increase prices, have slowly been gaining momentum on the national level.
In April, Brennan told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that USPS is at risk of running out of money within the next four years without reform or drastically increased funding. Jordan is a member of that committee.
The reliability of USPS has also come under fire in Wisconsin in the past two months since hundreds, if not thousands, of mail-in ballots were not delivered to voters' homes in time for the April 7 election.
