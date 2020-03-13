Sen. Johnson may self-quarantine after meeting with someone with conoravirus
Sen. Johnson may self-quarantine after meeting with someone with conoravirus

Sen. Ron Johnson

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks with members of the media before meeting with the Middleton Chamber of Commerce at Serendipity Labs in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, Amber Arnold)

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

WASHINGTON — A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,  issued the following statement after it was reported that a member of the Spanish parliament, who met with the senator on March 2, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus:

 “Senator Johnson is consulting with doctors about the need to self-quarantine, but he feels healthy and well.”

As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, Sen. Johnson regularly meets with European government officials and diplomats in his Washington office.

