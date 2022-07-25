Sen. Baldwin voices support for FDA's proposed menthol cigarette ban; Ron Johnson silent

Menthol cigarettes comprise almost two-fifths of all cigarette sales in the U.S. Now, the Food and Drug Administration is looking to ban them, as well as flavored cigars.

The FDA is looking to further cut down on smoking in the U.S. In April, it proposed a ban, but no action has yet been taken.

How many people still smoke? The percentage of Americans who smoke has been consistently falling for nearly a century, as research has continued to show that smoking shortens lives and causes or contributes to dozens of negative health conditions. In 1954, 45% of American adults smoked, according to Gallup polling. By 2018, that percentage was down to 16%.

Opposition to the proposal has largely been focused on the FDA being accused of reducing Americans' freedom to make their own decisions, even if those decisions are harmful.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., was one of 19 Democratic senators who signed a letter on Monday in support of the FDA's proposed ban.

The FDA and supporters of a ban assert that flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes contribute to young people starting smoking.

Menthol, a chemical compound derived from mint or produced in labs, can subdue some of the pain associated with smoke inhalation.

“By increasing youth smoking and making cessation more difficult, menthol cigarettes have magnified the public health harms of smoking. Between 1980 and 2018, menthol cigarettes were responsible for 10.1 million additional smokers and 378,000 premature deaths in the United States,” the senators' letter said. “We applaud FDA for issuing these proposed rules and are pleased to see the agency using the regulatory authority that Congress gave it to reduce the death and disease caused by tobacco products.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has been silent on the proposed menthol ban.

In 2018, he tweeted "No one wants kids to use tobacco. But the @US_FDA proposed actions (to ban flavored e-cigarettes) will also affect adult Americans who use e-cigarette products to quit smoking. Regulatory overreach could reduce alternatives to cigarettes and have other unintended consequences."

In 2019, he asked then-President Donald Trump to pull back on a proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes. In a letter, Johnson shared fears that banning e-cigarettes "could have a devastating effect on the e-cigarette industry and force many small businesses to shut down."

At the time, the Trump administration paused moving toward a ban, but in January 2020 did issue a scaled-back ban on cartridge-based e-cigarettes while still allowing tobacco-flavored, menthol-flavored and tank-based systems typically sold in vape shops.

A spokesman for Johnson did not reply to a request for comment on this story as of press time.

“I see no downside to eliminating menthol from cigarettes,” the director of Harvard University's public health school, Dr. Vaughan Rees, wrote in an article published in the journal "Popular Science" May 9. “I think the U.S. is finally coming to grips with this long-standing issue, and I sincerely hope that the FDA takes decisive action on it.”

The FDA said it hopes around half a million lives could be saved solely by banning flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes, as doing so could prevent young people from becoming addicted to nicotine in the first place.

Wisconsin has the highest racial disparity in the country for smoking rates.

In Wisconsin, 30% of black residents and 12% of white residents smoked in 2020, according to a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s the highest disparity in the country, followed by New Mexico, where 26% of blacks and 14% of whites smoked. The national average was 16% for blacks and 13% for whites.

Reporting from David Wahlberg of Lee Newspapers is included in this report.