Semitrailer crash closes southbound I-94 early Sunday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT — A semitrailer driver from Greenfield was arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense, in connection with a one-vehicle crash at about 3 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 94 near Highway KR.

The Racine County Communications Center received a call about a reckless semi tractor-trailer that had just taken out a road sign along the Interstate, Lt. James Evans, Racine County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said in a Sunday morning news release.

Deputies found that the semi crashed into the wall just north of KR. The semi tractor and trailer were found perpendicular to the Interstate, with the tractor lodged on the wall of the Interstate facing east, and the trailer extending west to the exit ramp of KR. "The entire load of limestone was spilled in the ditch along the exit ramp,” Evans said.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved in this incident.

Evans noted debris from the accident was scattered across all three lanes of southbound I-94, requiring full closure of the lanes for about 3 1/2 hours.