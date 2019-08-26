MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A semitrailer rolled over when it collided with a tow truck on Interstate 94 Monday.
The crash occurred at 11:15 a.m. on southbound I-94 near Layton Avenue, according to an incident notification from the state Department of Transportation and a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
All lanes were initially shut down. The Sheriff’s Office release, sent at 12:53 p.m., estimated heavy delays for 3 to 4 hours.
The tow-truck driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Traffic was being diverted westbound on I-43.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marshall T. Andrews
Marshall T. Andrews, 400 block of Three Miles Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric J. Brannon
Eric J. Brannon, 3200 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Elijah M. Campbell
Elijah M. Campbell, 4100 block of Walsh Road, racine, misdemaenor theft, felony bail jumping.
Fahim A. Flanagan
Fahim A. Flanagan, 4600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force, take vehicle without owner's consent by use or threat of force, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, operating without a license.
Mykeshia S. Howze
Mykeshia S. Howze, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Marquis D. Jones
Marquis D. Jones, 2300 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Torrance L. McClain
Torrance L. McClain, 2100 block of Oregon Street, Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Brooks
Anthony Brooks, 500 block of 16th Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
William Cruz
William Cruz, Tampa, Fla., obstructing an officer.
Heidi E. Mayer
Heidi E. Mayer, 1900 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lee J. White
Lee J. White, 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
