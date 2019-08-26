{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A semitrailer rolled over when it collided with a tow truck on Interstate 94 Monday.

The crash occurred at 11:15 a.m. on southbound I-94 near Layton Avenue, according to an incident notification from the state Department of Transportation and a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office news release.

All lanes were initially shut down. The Sheriff’s Office release, sent at 12:53 p.m., estimated heavy delays for 3 to 4 hours.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The tow-truck driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Traffic was being diverted westbound on I-43.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments