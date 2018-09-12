MOUNT PLEASANT — Westbound lanes of Highway 20 just west of Highway 31 were closed for a couple of hours as crews work to upright a semi-trailer that flipped onto its side late Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Tim Zarzecki said that the truck, carrying several pieces of heavy machinery, was turning west onto Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) from northbound Highway 31 when the mishap occurred at about 3:30 p.m.
Zarzecki said witnesses reported that the truck may have taken the turn a bit too fast and, as the truck was turning, the load in the trailer shifted, pulling the rig over onto its side.
Mount Pleasant resident Patrick Decker was with his wife, Betty, in a nearby parking lot when they heard the truck tip over.
"It was like a bomb going off," Decker said. "It could have been a lot worse ... you hear something like that and you don't know what to make of it."
The driver of the rig, a 59-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., man, was not injured and no other vehicles were involved, Zarzecki said. The chief also said it appeared there was no damage to infrastructure at the intersection, such as traffic signals or pavement. South Shore Fire Department personnel did work to contain fluids that leaked from the truck.
Mount Pleasant-based Floyd's Towing brought a heavy wrecker to the scene to uplift the truck. Zarzecki said that before that operation could take place, the equipment had to be removed from the trailer. The State Patrol also assisted at the scene.
Zarzecki said the driver was cited for an equipment violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hum... easier to do a brake job and grease the rig now!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.