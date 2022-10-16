 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Semi driver pleads to reduced number of charges in death of tow truck driver

  • 0

RACINE — The man whose semi struck and killed a tow truck driver on Interstate 94 pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges on the eve of trial.

Jeremy John Phelps, 40, of Amboy, Illinois, pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle on Monday, Oct. 10, in Racine County Circuit Court. The additional charge of hit & run was dismissed outright.

The defendant was due to go before the jury the next day.

As a result of the plea deal, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office will recommend no more than two years of incarceration.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Jan. 13.

Case history

Ramon Echeverria was killed on May 29, 2020, on Interstate 94 near the Seven Mile Road turnoff when he was struck by a passing semi.

People are also reading…

He had parked a freeway safety tow truck in lane four, the far right lane, with his warning lights on, in order to remove debris from the roadway. The debris turned out to be the carcass of a dead turtle.

Phelps initially denied it was his vehicle that struck Echeverria, believing it was the semi he was following that hit the man by the side of the road.

However, Phelps did stop his semi a short distance away where he spoke to a witness, who then called 911. Phelps then continued driving.

However, Echeverria’s vehicle was equipped with a dash camera that showed Echeverria on the shoulder of the road when the first semi passed. The camera then captured the victim turning to look at the second semi immediately behind the first — indicating he was still alive when the first semi passed.

An inspection of Phelps’s semi indicated it had worn tire threads and an issue with the brakes that would have made it unsafe to drive.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Village of Mount Pleasant may ban woman from owning dogs ‘forever’

Village of Mount Pleasant may ban woman from owning dogs ‘forever’

Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.

Van carrying CNHi replacement workers crashes on Interstate onramp: 2 dead, 6 hospitalized

Van carrying CNHi replacement workers crashes on Interstate onramp: 2 dead, 6 hospitalized

Two people died and six more were injured when the van they were in rolled over and caught fire on an onramp in Milwaukee Wednesday morning. The passengers in the vehicle were replacement workers on their way to the Case factory in Mount Pleasant, where local unionized employees have been on strike since May 2. Dozens of passenger vans have been arriving and leaving the factory daily for most of the five months of the strike so far as negotiations remain stalled between CNHi and United Auto Workers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News