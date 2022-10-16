Semi driver pleads to reduced number of charges in death of tow truck driver

RACINE — The man whose semi struck and killed a tow truck driver on Interstate 94 pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges on the eve of trial.

Jeremy John Phelps, 40, of Amboy, Illinois, pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle on Monday, Oct. 10, in Racine County Circuit Court. The additional charge of hit & run was dismissed outright.

The defendant was due to go before the jury the next day.

As a result of the plea deal, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office will recommend no more than two years of incarceration.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Jan. 13.

Case history

Ramon Echeverria was killed on May 29, 2020, on Interstate 94 near the Seven Mile Road turnoff when he was struck by a passing semi.

He had parked a freeway safety tow truck in lane four, the far right lane, with his warning lights on, in order to remove debris from the roadway. The debris turned out to be the carcass of a dead turtle.

Phelps initially denied it was his vehicle that struck Echeverria, believing it was the semi he was following that hit the man by the side of the road.

However, Phelps did stop his semi a short distance away where he spoke to a witness, who then called 911. Phelps then continued driving.

However, Echeverria’s vehicle was equipped with a dash camera that showed Echeverria on the shoulder of the road when the first semi passed. The camera then captured the victim turning to look at the second semi immediately behind the first — indicating he was still alive when the first semi passed.

An inspection of Phelps’s semi indicated it had worn tire threads and an issue with the brakes that would have made it unsafe to drive.