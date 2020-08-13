You are the owner of this article.
Semi carrying caramel catches fire, shuts down Interstate off-ramp in Racine County Wednesday night
alert

Semi carrying caramel catches fire, shuts down Interstate off-ramp in Racine County Wednesday night

Caramel semi fire

A semitruck that had been carrying a load of caramel for an ice cream company became engulfed in flames after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, leading to an hours-long closure of the Interstate 94 southbound off-ramp at Highway K.

 Photo courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office

RAYMOND — A sticky situation occurred Wednesday night when a semi truck carrying caramel for an ice cream company caught fire near the Interstate 94 southbound off-ramp at Highway K, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The semi-trailer carrying the caramel became fully engulfed. The fire appears to have started due to a mechanical problem near the rear axles, then spread toward the front of the truck, according to the Sheriff's Office's initial investigation.

The off-ramp and two lanes of the interstate were shut down for approximately an hour, starting after 10:33 p.m. Wednesday, because of the fire. The ramp remained closed longer as the Racine County Highway Department had to remove fire debris and clean "the sticky caramel off the ramp."

The ramp had reopened by Thursday morning.

