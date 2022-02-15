 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Self-taught with her own style: Local teen artist's work on display

Alaya Brooks works on a new piece

Alaya Brooks was the featured artist Saturday at the Artist's Corner at The Main Project and Café, 1014 State St., Racine. 

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — Alaya Brooks was the featured artist Saturday as The Main Project and Café, 1014 State St., hosted a Youth Artist’s Corner.

Brooks paints with acrylics and on occasion watercolors and colored pencils, she said.

She is primarily self-taught, other than art classes in school. She said she began her journey in middle school when she began drawing cartoons and taking guidance from YouTube videos.

Since then, she has developed her own style.

Alaya Brooks and Michelle Brooks

Alaya Brooks credits her mother, Michelle Brooks, with pushing her to do her best.

Michelle Brooks, Alaya’s mom, remembers that even as a young girl she would paint boxes to look like houses.

“She was always doing something creative,” Michelle said.

Michelle helped get Alaya’s name out to the public by publishing her paintings on social media and later by helping her organize the pop-up shop at The Main Project and Café.

Michelle said she appreciated Deontrae Mayfield giving space to Alaya to showcase her work.

All funds raised through the sales of her art are to go toward Alaya’s college expenses.

Alaya is a senior at Brown Deer High School, north of Milwaukee. She has been accepted to a number of universities, and has been offered a scholarship to one, Michelle said.

Her goal is to attend a Historically Black Colleges and Universities school. She has already been accepted to attend Grambling State University in Louisiana and Jackson State University in Mississippi.

Alaya is still waiting to hear from Clark Atlanta University, which has yet to release its acceptance letters.

She intends to major in marketing and keep art as her hobby.

