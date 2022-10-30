See some of Racine's entrepreneurial history in person at Friday open house

RACINE — The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit has expanded with two recent donations.
A little Mitchell Wagon and a lollipop machine have come home to the city where they were manufactured more than 100 years ago.
The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit is a collection of historical items and advertisements for items made in the building that at one time was the home of the Racine Wagon & Carriage Company and is now the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St.
Members of the public are invited to see the collection at the Exhibit’s open house from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Jim Mercier, a local historian, said he would hang up signs to help people get through the sprawling complex to the exhibit.
Mercier has been collecting Racine memorabilia for more than 40 years. He described himself as someone who loves the history of the community and collecting pieces from its past.
The main room contains items specific to the building’s history. There are also two other rooms with general items of historical interest.
Wagon
The Mitchell Wagon is in surprisingly good condition considering it has probably surpassed its 100th birthday.
The wagon was initially owned by Carl Clemenson, a local man who served in World War I, and was given to Gladys Hansen just after World War II with the instruction that she give it to her first grandchild.
Hansen, in turn, gave the wagon to her daughter Mardell Hansen Davis, who donated the wagon to the exhibit on Oct. 10, 2020.
Davis told The Journal Times the Mitchell Wagon presented storage challenges, so it sat in her basement for 35-40 years.
She met Mercier when she answered an ad in the newspaper, placed by a person looking for old Racine memorabilia.
Davis said more than anything she wanted information about the Mitchell Wagon, but for sentimental reasons she did not want to part with it.
Some years went by and Davis saw the ad again, placed by Mercier looking for Racine memorabilia. She reports Mercier was just as enthusiastic about the Mitchell Wagon as the first time he saw it.
“He seemed so excited about it,” Davis said. “I decided I would just as soon give it to someone who was going to take care of it.”
Mitchell
The Mitchell Wagon Company was a competitor of the Racine Wagon and Carriage Company.
The Mitchell Wagon company was founded in 1834 in Chicago, opened its Racine location in 1855, and was sold to John Deere in August 1917.
The operation covered 20 acres parallel to Eight Street. The factory was later converted to the Mitchell Wagon Factory Lofts, 815 Eight St.
The Racine Wagon and Carriage company was started in 1865 and manufactured spring vehicles and farm wagons until 1914.
Business began to wane for both companies due to the rise of the automobile.
Lollipops
The old lollipop machine was a long way from home when it was recovered approximately seven years ago in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, by Mark DeFault, who provided a written account of how he came to have the machine.
According to DeFault he located the lollipop machine in the basement of an old mill complex, but it was inaccessible and heavy, so he was not able to move it.
The machine sat in the basement of the complex for five more years until a fire in 2020, which destroyed multiple buildings in the area, according to news accounts.
“A few weeks after the fire, the demo company was cleaning up the property, and I found that it had been moved up from the basement and placed on the ground by an excavator,” DeFault recalled. “Luckily, I found it before the scrappers did.”
He shared the building where the lollipop machine was located had been built in around 1897 and was used by the School House Candy Company located about a mile away from the building where the machine was found.
DeFault speculated that “School House Candy may have originally commissioned the Racine Confectioners’ Machinery Company to design and build this ‘Gatling gun’ of sugar.”
Industrial
In 1916, with the use of farm wagons on the decline and motor vehicles on the rise, the Racine Wagon and Carriage Company was rechristened the Racine Industrial Plant. Rather than being one company that manufactured one thing, the building became a “business incubator” where small businesses could rent space.
One of those businesses was the Racine Confectioners’ Machinery Company, which manufactured machines for mass producing candy. Before machines, lollipops were made by hand in small batches, which was a slow process and made the candy more expensive.
The lollipop machine, in contrast, could produce 300 lollipops per minute, according to DeFault.
When it was being used to make lollipops, there would have been a “heated conveyor feeding a rectangular belt of semi-solid lollipop stock into the front. Then, simultaneously, the lollipops were formed by the rolling molds, and the sticks were inserted by a camming action out of the hoppers (much like a Gatling gun) until shooting out of the other side.”
DeFault said he was happy to have rescued the machine from the scrapyard and that it was returned to Racine.
Treasure hunt
Mercier came across the lollipop machine on one of his daily checks of the Internet as part of his mission to find pieces of Racine history and bring them home.
He said he came across the lollipop machine on Ebay about two-and-a-half years ago, but at that time it was listed for $2,500. That was a bit expensive, so he did not make a bid, but he did keep his eye on the item.
Over the course of the next 18 months, the price continued to drop until it was $500.
At that point, Mercier reached out to DeFault, who reported that he had been lugging the heavy thing around to various shows. While people were curious and asked questions, there were no buyers.
Mercier said he offered DeFault a deal. If he was willing to donate the lollipop machine to the city where it was made, Mercier would pay for the shipping. DeFault agreed.
The lollipop machine was added to the collection of the Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit on Oct. 10.
