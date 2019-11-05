{{featured_button_text}}

Recreational pilot Michael Haubrich, who works as a a Certified Financial Planner at Financial Service Group, shared this GoPro video flyover of Racine County (filmed on Oct. 4, 2019) from the wing of his Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane.

In this video, you will see Lake Michigan from high above, Downtown Racine, rural farm fields around Mount Pleasant and the slowly growing Foxconn area.

