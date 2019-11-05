Recreational pilot Michael Haubrich, who works as a a Certified Financial Planner at Financial Service Group, shared this GoPro video flyover of Racine County (filmed on Oct. 4, 2019) from the wing of his Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane.
In this video, you will see Lake Michigan from high above, Downtown Racine, rural farm fields around Mount Pleasant and the slowly growing Foxconn area.
Aerial view of Downtown Racine
An aerial view of part of Downtown Racine on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of local financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This view shows Downtown, part of Root River and Reefpoint Marina.
Michael Burke
Downtown aerial
An aerial view of part of Downtown Racine, looking south, on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of local financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane.
Michael Burke
Aerial view, Downtown Racine area
An aerial view of part of Downtown Racine on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of local financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This is a view looking east toward Reefpoint Marina in the background.
Michael Burke
Aerial view, Downtown Racine area
An aerial view of part of Downtown Racine on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of local financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This is a view looking east along Root River.
Michael Burke
Aerial view, Downtown Racine area
An aerial view of part of Downtown Racine on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of local financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This is a view looking east toward Reefpoint Marina in the background.
Michael Burke
Aerial view, Downtown Racine area
An aerial view of part of Downtown Racine on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of local financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This is a view looking east northeast. Festival Park can be seen in the right-front corner.
Michael Burke
Aerial view, Downtown Racine area
An aerial view of part of Downtown Racine on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of local financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This view shows the Racine Water Treatment Plant and, behind it, Racine Yacht Club.
Michael Burke
Aerial view, Downtown Racine area
An aerial view of part of Downtown Racine on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of local financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This view, looking east, shows Gaslight Pointe with Reefpoint Marina in the background.
Michael Burke
