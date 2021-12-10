 Skip to main content
See ice carving live in Burlington Saturday, Dec. 11

Burlington Ice Festival - 1

Paul Laabs of Waukesha works Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, on his ice carving, entitled "My Hope," during the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship at the Burlington Ice Festival in Wehmhoff Square Park in Burlington. 

 SCOTT WILLIAMS

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Ice Festival-Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship is Saturday, Dec. 11 at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine Street, Burlington.

The competition begins at 10 a.m. and completes at 3 p.m., when the judging will begin.

This year we are excited that the Kris Kringle Market will also be at the park on both Saturday and Sunday! Other activities include:

Saturday, Dec. 11, Activities:

  • Ice carving competition — 10 a.m. to 3 pm
  • Kris Kringle Market — 10 a.m. to 4 pm
  • BHS A Cappella Choir — 10 a.m. to 12 pm
  • Santa in the Chalet — 2 p.m. to 4 pm
  • Bonfire and s’mores — noon to 2 pm
  • Carving will finish at 3 p.m.
  • Awards ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St
  • View the sculptures lit up! — After dark

Sunday, Dec. 12, Activities:

  • Horse wagon rides — noon to 3 p.m.
  • Reindeer — 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Kris Kringle Market — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Santa in the Chalet — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Bonfire and s’mores — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • View the sculptures lit up! — After dark
