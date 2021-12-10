See ice carving live in Burlington Saturday, Dec. 11

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Ice Festival-Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship is Saturday, Dec. 11 at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine Street, Burlington.
The competition begins at 10 a.m. and completes at 3 p.m., when the judging will begin.
This year we are excited that the Kris Kringle Market will also be at the park on both Saturday and Sunday! Other activities include:
Saturday, Dec. 11, Activities:
- Ice carving competition — 10 a.m. to 3 pm
- Kris Kringle Market — 10 a.m. to 4 pm
- BHS A Cappella Choir — 10 a.m. to 12 pm
- Santa in the Chalet — 2 p.m. to 4 pm
- Bonfire and s’mores — noon to 2 pm
- Carving will finish at 3 p.m.
- Awards ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St
- View the sculptures lit up! — After dark
Sunday, Dec. 12, Activities:
- Horse wagon rides — noon to 3 p.m.
- Reindeer — 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Kris Kringle Market — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Santa in the Chalet — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bonfire and s’mores — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- View the sculptures lit up! — After dark