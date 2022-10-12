See horror classics back on the big screen, like "Halloween" and "The Exorcist," this month

STURTEVANT — Bring your boo, have a nice night with your mummy, or take the little ghosts and goblins along to the theatres this October.

The Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., is playing a selection of modern and classic horror movies all through the month, including screenings of the revived “Halloween” trilogy leading up to series’ new release, “Halloween Ends.”

Ends Thursday (Oct. 13): “Halloween (2018)” — Start the trilogy all over before the premiere of “Halloween Ends.” Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) confronts her longtime foe, Michael Myers, who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Ends Thursday (Oct. 13): Relive “Halloween Kills (2021)” — Relive the trilogy’s second film before “Halloween Ends” premieres. Surviving victims of Michael Myers form a vigilante mob and vow to end his reign of terror after they discover he is still alive.

Oct. 14 (premiere): “Halloween Ends” — The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final franchise installment.

Marcus Theatres is also offering some select old-school showings for classic Universal Monster fans, including a recorded stage performance of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” starring Marvel’s own Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch, in “National Theatre presents Frankenstein.” That recording of a stage performance is scheduled for one-night only: Oct. 25.

Oct. 23 and 27: 30th Anniversary “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” starring Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder

Oct. 29 double feature: “Creature from the Black Lagoon” (1954) and “Phantom of the Opera” (1943)

Finally, Marcus is also offering screenings throughout the month of horror classics. From babysitter stalkers to haunted hotels to exorcists to pod-people, you’ll have more than “Seven Days” to sink your teeth (or fangs) into these seminal works of horror.

Thursday-Saturday (Oct. 13-15): “The Exorcist”

Oct. 16-17, Oct. 20: “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956)

Oct. 20-22: “Trick ‘r Treat (2007)” — Five interwoven stories that occur on Halloween: a high school principal has a secret life as a serial killer; a college virgin might have just met the guy for her; a group of teenagers pulls a prank; a woman who loathes the night has to contend with her holiday-obsessed husband; and a mean old man meets his match with a demonic, supernatural trick-or-treater.

Oct. 23-24, Oct. 26: “The Ring” starring Naomi Watts.

Oct. 27-31: “Halloween (1978)”

Visit marcustheatres.com/horrorseries for locations and showtimes.